EANS-General Meeting: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting

General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

29.06.2021

AGRANA Annual General Meeting votes for a dividend of EUR0.85

The 34th Ordinary Annual General Meeting of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG today voted to pay out a dividend for the 2020|21 financial year in the amount of EUR0.85 per share (prior year dividend: EUR0.77 per share). AGRANA is committed to a predictable, reliable and transparent dividend policy that is geared to continuity. The dividends are based on the result as well as on the Group's cash flow and debt situation, while maintaining a solid balance sheet structure. Moreover, AGRANA also takes current events and the anticipated future development of business into account in its dividend policy.

The Annual General Meeting discharged the members of the Management Board in office in the 2020|21 financial year, Johann Marihart (CEO), Stephan Büttner, Fritz Gattermayer, Norbert Harringer and Thomas Kölbl, as well as the members of the Supervisory Board, from their respective responsibilities for the 2020|21 financial year.

The Annual General Meeting also appointed PwC Wirtschaftsprüfung GmbH, Vienna, to act as the auditor for the 2021|22 financial year.

This press release is available in both German and English at www.agrana.com [http://www.agrana.com/].

