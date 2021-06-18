EANS-General Meeting: STRABAG SE / Resolutions of the General Meeting

18.06.2021

STRABAG SE

Villach

Dividend announcement

ISIN: AT000000STR1

The 17th Annual General Meeting of STRABAG SE held on 18 June 2021 voted to pay out a dividend of EUR 6.90 per share for the 2020 financial year.

The shares of STRABAG SE will be traded ex-dividend 2020 from Friday, 25 June 2021. The record date for the dividend is Monday, 28 June 2021.

The dividend will be paid out via the paying agent from Tuesday, 29 June 2021. The paying agent is Raiffeisen Bank International AG, 1030 Vienna, Am Stadtpark 9. The payment of dividends via the paying agent is made exclusively less 27.5 % capital gains tax through credit to the custodian bank.

Villach, June 2021

The Management Board

