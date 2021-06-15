EANS-News: Semperit AG Holding / New Manufacturing facility and North America Headquarters in Newnan, Georgia - IMAGE / ATTACHMENT

Vienna, Austria -

USD 9 million (approx. EUR 7.4 million) investment to build a state-of-the-art rubber gasket manufacturing, warehouse and distribution facility

150,000 square foot facility located in Coweta County Industrial Park

On-site production of gaskets

Expanded distribution for Semperit conveyor belts

70 new jobs to be created

Committed to use renewable energy

Vienna, Austria / Atlanta Georgia, USA, June 15, 2021 - The publicly listed Semperit Group will open a new manufacturing facility for rubber gaskets in the USA this autumn and relocate its current North America headquarters and distribution warehouse to Newnan, Georgia. The investment volume totals USD 9 million (approx. EUR 7.4 million); the company plans to create 70 jobs.

"Customer intimacy is one of Semperit's strategic guiding principles. With our commitment and investments in a market-oriented approach, stronger focus on applications, and faster product development, we want to drive growth in North and South America," says Martin Füllenbach, CEO of Semperit AG Holding.

The North America infrastructure and construction sector is expected to spend around USD 212 trillion US dollars by 2030. "We have seen substantial growth in the Americas in recent years and we are convinced that our strengthened regional focus, plus the establishment of the US headquarters, in combination with a new production site, will strongly support in meeting our increased customer requirements while allowing us to service customers faster and more efficiently", says Irene Coughlin, Managing Director Americas. "The new headquarters and manufacturing footprint will also allow for improved operating efficiencies, increased supply chain and logistics management, and enhanced communications for our region".

New location and state-of-the-art facility

After one year of planning and site scouting, Semperit will relocate its current Americas headquarters from Stone Mountain, Georgia, to a new 150,000 square foot facility located in the Coweta Industrial Park in Newnan, Georgia. The facility, scheduled to open November 1, 2021, will include administrative space, production lines for building façade seals, window gaskets, road and bridge expansion joints among other sealing components, as well as increased warehousing and distribution capabilities for the entire sealant and conveyor belting portfolio.

Sustainable commitment

In line with environmental objectives, waste reduction, and lower energy consumption, the new US plant will be powered 100% by renewable energy sources.

Jobs Creation

70 new jobs will be created across production, distribution, sales, professional, and customer service. This investment in expanded manufacturing, warehousing and distribution capabilities signals long-term growth plans in supplying original equipment manufacturers, transportation, manufacturing, mining, raw materials and construction customers across North and South America.

