EANS-Adhoc: Core shareholders propose dividend of € 6.90 per share for the 2020 financial year

09.06.2021

Vienna - STRABAG SE announces:

The Management Board of STRABAG SE today received a proposal for a resolution pursuant to Article 53 of the Societas Europaea Regulation (SE-VO) in conjunction with Sec 110 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) from the syndicate of core shareholders (79,80 % of the share capital) regarding item 2 of the agenda for the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

In deviation from the proposal for the appropriation of profits made by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, the new proposal foresees the distribution of a dividend in the amount of EUR 6.90 per dividend-bearing share for the 2020 financial year. The proposed resolution is justified by the high liquidity of STRABAG SE.

The proposed resolution will be submitted for voting to the Annual General Meeting on 18 June 2021. The balance sheet profit reported for the 2020 financial year allows for a distribution in this amount.

