EANS-Other capital market information: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Acquisition and/or sale of treasury shares according to art. 119 para. 9 Stock Exchange Act

OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Vienna

ISIN-Code AT0000743059

Publication of a resolution of the Annual General Meeting pursuant to Section 119 Para 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in connection with Section 2 Para 1 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018

The ordinary Annual General Meeting of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") held on June 2, 2021 adopted the following resolution in relation to item 10 (Resolution on the authorization of the Executive Board, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, to utilize the Company's treasury stock or dispose of repurchased treasury shares or treasury shares already held by the Company to grant to employees, executive employees and/or members of the Executive Board/management boards of the Company or its affiliates including for purposes of share transfer programs, in particular long term incentive plans including equity deferrals or other stock ownership plans, and to thereby exclude the general purchasing right of shareholders) of the agenda:

"The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft propose to authorize the Executive Board for a period of five years from the adoption of the resolution, therefore, until and including June 1, 2026, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, to dispose of or utilize repurchased treasury shares or treasury shares already held by the Company to grant to employees, executive employees and/or members of the Executive Board/management boards of the Company or its affiliates including for purposes of share transfer programs, in particular long term incentive plans including equity deferrals or other stock ownership plans, and to thereby exclude the general purchasing right of shareholders (exclusion of subscription rights).

The authorization can be exercised as a whole or in parts or even in several tranches by the Company, by a subsidiary (Section 189a Number 7 Commercial Code) or by third parties for the account of the Company."

Vienna, June 2021

The Executive Board

