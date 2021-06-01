Alle
EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Alfred Stern appointed new Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Personnel
01.06.2021

Vienna - Today, the Supervisory Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft appointed Alfred Stern as the new Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV. Alfred Stern has accepted the appointment. He will assume the position with effect from September 1, 2021 for a three-year period with an extension option for further two years subject to mutual consent. The current Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV Rainer Seele will resign from his position in the Executive Board by mutual agreement on August 31, 2021.

issuer: OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Trabrennstraße 6-8
A-1020 Wien
phone: +43 1 40440/21600
FAX: +43 1 40440/621600
mail: investor.relations@omv.com
WWW: http://www.omv.com
ISIN: AT0000743059
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations@omv.com

Florian Greger, Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com

