EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Alfred Stern appointed new Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV

01.06.2021

Vienna - Today, the Supervisory Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft appointed Alfred Stern as the new Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV. Alfred Stern has accepted the appointment. He will assume the position with effect from September 1, 2021 for a three-year period with an extension option for further two years subject to mutual consent. The current Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV Rainer Seele will resign from his position in the Executive Board by mutual agreement on August 31, 2021.

