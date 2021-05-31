EANS-News: Changes on AGRANA Management Board – reallocation of board responsibilities

Vienna - The previously announced succession of CEO Johann Marihart by Markus Mühleisen on 1 June 2021 will also be accompanied by further changes on the Management Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG as well as in the general management teams of certain subsidiaries.

After 16 years, Thomas Kölbl will be vacating his post on the Management Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG to focus fully on his CFO role at Südzucker AG. He will be succeeded on the AGRANA Management Board by Ingrid-Helen Arnold who has been a board member of Südzucker AG since 1 May 2021. She will be responsible for the area of internal auditing at AGRANA.

In the course of the restructuring and rejuvenation of the AGRANA Management Board, Fritz Gattermayer has also decided after 12 years to step down from the AGRANA Management Board with effect from 31 May 2021.

From 1 June 2021, the Management Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG will therefore be made up of four members:

CEO Markus Mühleisen

CFO Stephan Büttner

CTO Norbert Harringer

Ingrid-Helen Arnold

With effect from 1 June 2021, Markus Mühleisen will also be appointed to the Management Board of Südzucker AG, in Mannheim, Germany.

In addition to his role as AGRANA CEO, Markus Mühleisen will also be responsible for areas such as sales and human resources as well as the Sugar Division. In connection with this function, he is also being appointed CEO of the Sugar Division to serve alongside Andreas Schröckenstein and Josef Eisenschenk.

In addition to his tasks as CFO, Stephan Büttner will additionally be responsible for areas such as purchasing as well as the Fruit Division. In this function, he will act as the CEO of the Fruit Division and be responsible for finance and sales, serving alongside Benoit Biquet and Michael Frey. Jos Kleppers has decided to pursue his career beyond the AGRANA Group and will be stepping down from his role as CEO of the Fruit Division with effect from 30 June 2021.

In addition to his CTO tasks, Norbert Harringer will also be responsible for areas such as Raw Materials and R&D as well as assuming overall responsibility for the Starch Division. In this role, he will also act as the CEO of the Starch Division, acting alongside Leontine Wratschko and Horst Hartl. The long-serving CEO of the Starch Division, Josef Granner, has decided to step down from his general management position in the Starch Division with effect from 30 June 2021 and to retire.

These restructuring steps will streamline management at AGRANA, align the Management Board to operations and, as a result of the linkage between the AGRANA Management Board and the general management teams of the divisions, facilitate the leveraging of all synergies between the segments and the holding company.

The implementation of the above plans will see the AGRANA Executive Team shrink from 20 to 13 members (Management Board members and general managers of the four divisions), which will lead to additional efficiency in addition to significant cost savings.

We would like to express our sincerest thanks to all those vacating their positions and wish Mrs. Arnold and Misters Mühleisen, Büttner and Harringer every success for the future.

Johann Marihart, Chief Executive Officer, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Erwin Hameseder, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

About AGRANA

AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous industrial intermediate products. About 9,000 employees at 56 production facilities worldwide generate annual Group revenue of around EUR 2.5 billion. The Group was founded in 1988, is the global leader in fruit preparations and also a major producer of fruit juice concentrates in Europe as well as being a key manufacturer of customised potato, corn and wheat starch products as well as organic ethanol in its Starch segment. AGRANA is one of the leading sugar companies in Central and Eastern Europe.

This press release is available in German and English at www.agrana.com.

