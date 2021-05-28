EANS-Tip Announcement: Correction: Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Die Darstellung des am 26.3.2021 veröffentlichten ESEF-Jahresfinanzberichts der Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG wird aufgrund eines formellen Fehlers in der Gestaltung des ESEF „report package“ korrigiert.

Die vorliegende – nunmehr korrigierte – Version des ESEF „report package“ (Formatversion 2) ersetzt die am 26.3.2021 veröffentlichte Version.

Das ESEF „report package“ enthält eine Version des Jahresfinanzberichtes im Format xHTML als Datei, welche den Inhalt des Jahresfinanzberichtes in einer Form wiedergibt, die ohne Zuhilfenahme weiterer Programme von Menschen gelesen werden kann. Jene Version des Jahresfinanzberichtes blieb unverändert und ist nicht von der Korrektur betroffen.

The company Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)

English:

Publication Date: 28.05.2021

Publication Location: https://www.oekb.at/en/oekb-group/oekb-ag.html#reports

original announcement:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EANS-Tip Announcement: Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)

The company Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)

English:

Publication Date: 26.03.2021

Publication Location: https://www.oekb.at/en/oekb-group/oekb-ag.html#reports

Inquiry note:

OeKB - Oesterreichische Kontrollbank

Investor Relations

Iris Gschossmann

Am Hof 4, 1011 Wien

Tel: +43-1-531 27-2318

Fax: +43-1-531 27-4318

iris.gschossmann@oekb.at

end of original announcement euro adhoc --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft

Am Hof 4

A-1011 Wien

phone: 0043 1 53127 2457

FAX: 0043 1 53127 4457

mail: investor.relations @ oekb.at

WWW: www.oekb.at

ISIN: -

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien, SIX Swiss Exchange, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange (LSE)

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/758/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

OeKB - Oesterreichische Kontrollbank

Investor Relations

Iris Gschossmann

Am Hof 4, 1011 Wien

Tel: +43-1-531 27-2318

Fax: +43-1-531 27-4318

iris.gschossmann@oekb.at