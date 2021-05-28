EANS-Tip Announcement: Correction: Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)
Die Darstellung des am 26.3.2021 veröffentlichten ESEF-Jahresfinanzberichts der Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG wird aufgrund eines formellen Fehlers in der Gestaltung des ESEF „report package“ korrigiert.
Die vorliegende – nunmehr korrigierte – Version des ESEF „report package“ (Formatversion 2) ersetzt die am 26.3.2021 veröffentlichte Version.
Das ESEF „report package“ enthält eine Version des Jahresfinanzberichtes im Format xHTML als Datei, welche den Inhalt des Jahresfinanzberichtes in einer Form wiedergibt, die ohne Zuhilfenahme weiterer Programme von Menschen gelesen werden kann. Jene Version des Jahresfinanzberichtes blieb unverändert und ist nicht von der Korrektur betroffen.
The company Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)
English:
Publication Date: 28.05.2021
Publication Location: https://www.oekb.at/en/oekb-group/oekb-ag.html#reports
Inquiry note:
OeKB - Oesterreichische Kontrollbank
Investor Relations
Iris Gschossmann
Am Hof 4, 1011 Wien
Tel: +43-1-531 27-2318
Fax: +43-1-531 27-4318
iris.gschossmann@oekb.at
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/758/aom
