EANS-Tip Announcement: Correction: Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Die Darstellung des am 26.3.2021 veröffentlichten ESEF-Jahresfinanzberichts der Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG wird aufgrund eines formellen Fehlers in der Gestaltung des ESEF „report package“ korrigiert.

Die vorliegende – nunmehr korrigierte – Version des ESEF „report package“ (Formatversion 2) ersetzt die am 26.3.2021 veröffentlichte Version.

Das ESEF „report package“ enthält eine Version des Jahresfinanzberichtes im Format xHTML als Datei, welche den Inhalt des Jahresfinanzberichtes in einer Form wiedergibt, die ohne Zuhilfenahme weiterer Programme von Menschen gelesen werden kann. Jene Version des Jahresfinanzberichtes blieb unverändert und ist nicht von der Korrektur betroffen.

The company Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)
English:
Publication Date: 28.05.2021
Publication Location: https://www.oekb.at/en/oekb-group/oekb-ag.html#reports

original announcement:
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EANS-Tip Announcement: Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)

The company Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)
English:
Publication Date: 26.03.2021
Publication Location: https://www.oekb.at/en/oekb-group/oekb-ag.html#reports

Inquiry note:
OeKB - Oesterreichische Kontrollbank
Investor Relations
Iris Gschossmann
Am Hof 4, 1011 Wien
Tel: +43-1-531 27-2318
Fax: +43-1-531 27-4318
iris.gschossmann@oekb.at

end of original announcement euro adhoc --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft
Am Hof 4
A-1011 Wien
phone: 0043 1 53127 2457
FAX: 0043 1 53127 4457
mail: investor.relations@oekb.at
WWW: www.oekb.at
ISIN: -
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, SIX Swiss Exchange, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange (LSE)
language: English

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

OeKB - Oesterreichische Kontrollbank
Investor Relations
Iris Gschossmann
Am Hof 4, 1011 Wien
Tel: +43-1-531 27-2318
Fax: +43-1-531 27-4318
iris.gschossmann@oekb.at

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0003

  • Rückfragen & Kontakt

    OeKB - Oesterreichische Kontrollbank
    Investor Relations
    Iris Gschossmann
    Am Hof 4, 1011 Wien
    Tel: +43-1-531 27-2318
    Fax: +43-1-531 27-4318
    iris.gschossmann@oekb.at

