EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Termination of legal disputes

West Leederville - ECM Lithium AT GmbH, the operating group company of European Lithium in Carinthia, Austria, has today reached an agreement with Glock Gut-und Forstverwaltung GmbH as the owner of the properties to which the mining licenses and the exploration licenses of ECM Lithium AT GmbH relate and where exploration activities are taking place and lithium-bearing ore shall be mined in the future. This also brought legal disputes to an end.

In this context, it was clarified by an expert that there was never a risk to the groundwater and spring water of nearby communities in Styria, as the lithium deposit is located on the other side of the Koralpe and therefore there are no adverse effects.

Based on the agreement with Glock Gut- und Forstverwaltung GmbH, European Lithium Limited expects that the final feasibility study will be finished in 2021 or 2022 and that therefore the setting up of the mine could start between late 2022 and early 2023.

