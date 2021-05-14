EANS-Adhoc: XB Systems sees its leading esports betting brand BUFF.bet secure EGR Awards 2021 nomination - IMAGE

Frankfurt am Main - BUFF.bet the market leading eSports betting brand of XB Systems, has been nominated for the innovation in esports award, in the upcoming EGR Awards 2021.

The nomination sees XB Systems take its place in one of the most prestigious events in the gaming industry worldwide, which recognizes the achievements of major industry operators across betting, gaming software and esports. BUFF.bet gained its nomination after being selected by an independent jury of experts and will compete with the top names in the industry, such as Betway, Parimatch and Pinnacle for this award. This year, the EGR B2B Awards will have a hybrid format. Two days of virtual content on July 6 and 7 are paired with a face-to-face event on July 7 at London's York Lawns in Regents Park, allowing the industry to congregate for the first time in nearly 18 months. Commenting on the nomination, Daniel Miller Jochem, CEO of XB Systems, explained:

"Being nominated for such a prestigious EGR Award is recognition for the amazing and innovative work that our team has done within the esports betting space. It's one more step on the journey towards our goal of becoming the leading esports betting operator globally"

About XB Systems AG:

XB Systems AG is a design, engineering, and media company specializing in software development and esports. The company was founded in 2016 to offer users state-of-the-art esports B2C solutions driven by analytics, data, and facts. With a passionate team of operational specialists, XB Systems AG is dedicated to achieving excellence for its customers and users alike. Learn more about the company here: www.xb.systems [http://www.xb.systems/]

