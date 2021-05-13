EANS-Adhoc: XB Systems financial results postponed due to COVID pandemic

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Accounting and Audits

13.05.2021

Frankfurt am Main - In light of the severity of the COVID outbreak and resulting restrictions during the 3rd wave within Germany and the DACH region. XB Systems will release its 2020 end of year results two months later in accordance with the regulation regarding COVID as specified by the Vienna Stock exchange. The exceptional circumstances of the pandemic are putting an additional strain on the limited resources of the company's appointed accountants and auditors which has affected man power and thus has caused a delay in compiling the results. Nevertheless, the results will be released in a timely manner and will be readily available for the company's annual general meeting which will go ahead as planned.

-Ends-

About XB Systems AG:

XB Systems AG is a design, engineering, and media company specializing in software development and esports. The company was founded in 2016 to offer users state-of-the-art esports B2C solutions driven by analytics, data, and facts. With a passionate team of operational specialists, XB Systems AG is dedicated to achieving excellence for its customers and users alike. Learn more about the company here: www.xb.systems

