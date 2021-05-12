EANS-Voting Rights: STRABAG SE / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

Vienna, 12th May 2021 Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: STRABAG SE

2. Reason for the notification: Other

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Acting in concert agreement (Sec. 133 No. 7 BörseG 2018)

_____________________________________________________________________________ |___First_name____|_____Name/Surname_____|________City_________|___Country____| | |MKAO Rasperia Trading |Kaliningrad |Russia | |_________________|Limited_______________|_____________________|______________| | |MKAO Valtoura Holdings|Kaliningrad |Russia | |_________________|Limited_______________|_____________________|______________| |_________________|Melisantis_Limited____|Nicosia______________|Cyprus________| |_________________|Bradmion_Holdings_Ltd_|Nicosia______________|Cyprus________| |Oleg_____________|Deripaska_____________|Moscow_______________|Russia________| | |RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING | | | | |NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN |Vienna |AUT | | |registrierte | | | |_________________|Genossenschaft_m.b.H._|_____________________|______________| | |BLR-Baubeteiligungs |Vienna |AUT | |_________________|GmbH._________________|_____________________|______________| | |Haselsteiner Familien-|Spittal/Drau |AUT | |_________________|Privatstiftung________|_____________________|______________| |Hans_Peter_______|Haselsteiner__________|Spittal/Drau_________|AUT___________| |Klemens_Peter____|Haselsteiner__________|Vienna_______________|AUT___________| | |UNIQA Beteiligungs- |Vienna |AUT | |_________________|Holding_GmbH__________|_____________________|______________| | |UNIQA Erwerb von | | | | |Beteiligungen |Vienna |AUT | |_________________|Gesellschaft_m.b.H.___|_____________________|______________| | |UNIQA Österreich |Vienna |AUT | |_________________|Versicherungen_AG_____|_____________________|______________| | |UNIQA Insurance Group |Vienna |AUT | |_________________|AG____________________|_____________________|______________| | |GULBIS Beteiligungs |Vienna |AUT | |_________________|GmbH__________________|_____________________|______________|

4. Name of shareholder(s):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 79,80 % | 0,00 % | 79,80 % | 110.000.000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 79,81 % | | 79,81 % | | | notification | | 0,00 % | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT000000STR1_|_______________|_____87.780.630|_______________|_________79,80_%| |Name_Shares__|_______________|______________3|_______________|___________0,00%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|__________87.780.633___________|____________79,80_%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

_____________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly |Shares held | other | Total of | | No. | Name |controlled |directly (%)|instruments | both (%) | | | | by No. | | held | | |__________|_________________|___________|____________|directly_(%)|__________| |____1_____|Deripaska_O.V.___|___________|____________|____________|__________| | 2 |Bradmion Holdings| 1 | | | | |__________|Ltd______________|___________|____________|____________|__________| | 3 |Melisantis | 2 | | | | |__________|Limited__________|___________|____________|____________|__________| | 4 |MKAO Valtoura | 3 | | | | |__________|Holdings_Limited_|___________|____________|____________|__________| | 5 |MKAO Rasperia | 4 | 25,910 %| | | |__________|Trading_Limited__|___________|____________|____________|__________| |____6_____|Haselsteiner_H.P.|___________|____0,0500_%|____________|__________| | |Haselsteiner | | | | | | 7 |Familien- | 6 | 26,380 %| | | |__________|Privatstiftung___|___________|____________|____________|__________| |____8_____|Haselsteiner_K.P.|___________|____0,0011_%|____________|__________| | |Raiffeisen- | | | | | | |Holding | | | | | | 9 |Niederösterreich-| | 6,5800 %| | | | |Wien reg. | | | | | |__________|Gen.m.b.H._______|___________|____________|____________|__________| | 10 |"GULBIS" | 9 | | | | |__________|Beteiligungs_GmbH|___________|____________|____________|__________| | |BLR- | | | | | | 11 |Baubeteiligungs | 10 | 6,6200 %| | | |__________|GmbH.____________|___________|____________|____________|__________| | 12 |UNIQA Insurance | | 0,0200 %| | | |__________|Group_AG_________|___________|____________|____________|__________| | |UNIQA | | | | | | 13 |Beteiligungs- | 12 | | | | |__________|Holding_GmbH_____|___________|____________|____________|__________| | 14 |UNIQA Österreich | 13 | 12,9900 %| | | |__________|Versicherungen_AG|___________|____________|____________|__________| | |UNIQA Erwerb von | | | | | | 15 |Beteiligungen | 14 | 1,2500 %| | | | |Gesellschaft | | | | | |__________|m.b.H.___________|___________|____________|____________|__________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Additional comments:

Transfer of one name share from Hans Peter Haselsteiner to Klemens Peter Haselsteiner who joins the core shareholder syndicate. No change in the overall shareholding of the core shareholder syndicate.

Note: Mr. Oleg Deripaska holds full (100%) beneficial ownership in and control over Melisantis Limited via a trustee. Bradmion Holdings Ltd replaced C & P Trustees Limited and C & P Corporate Services Limited as trustee(s) for Mr. Oleg Deripaska. Such replacement of the trustee(s) had no effect on the full control and beneficial ownership of Mr Deripaska over Melisantis Limited.

