EANS-News: ANDRITZ to supply new pickling and galvanizing line and acid regeneration plant with ECOmode to Prosperity Tieh, Taiwan

Graz - May 7, 2021. International technology Group ANDRITZ has received an order from Prosperity Tieh, Taiwan, to supply a new high-capacity pickling and galvanizing line for hot-rolled carbon steel strip. Start-up of the line is planned for mid-2023.

The ANDRITZ scope of supplies and services includes the terminal equipment, a laser welder and a side trimmer at the inlet, a scale breaker, the pickling section, skin-pass mill #1, a direct-fired furnace (DFF) for heat-to-coat operation, the galvanizing section, skin-pass mill # 2 with tension leveler, the chemical coaters with drying section, and the electrical and automation equipment for the complete line.

The delivery will include the following sustainable ANDRITZ solutions:

* A new acid regeneration plant (ARP) to recycle the waste acid from the pickling line - including the proven ANDRITZ ECOmode process which reduces CO2 emissions from the ARP by 25%.

* A heat recovery system for the furnace that will use hot exhaust gases from the furnace to heat the air needed for the drying process in the coating section.

* After heat recovery, the main off-gas streams from the DFF and ARP are combined for exhaust gas treatment using a DeNOx system to minimize the NOx levels in the exhaust gas. The dryer exhaust gas system in the post-treatment section is equipped with VOC treatment (volatile organic compound emissions).

With ANDRITZ's state-of-the-art, sustainable technologies, this line will produce hot-dip galvanized (GI) or ZM-coated /(zinc-aluminum-magnesium) flat steel. ANDRITZ will also provide consultancy on the production of ZM-coated material.

This order confirms the long-lasting, good relationship between ANDRITZ and Prosperity Tieh. In 2004, ANDRITZ delivered and successfully commissioned a push-pickling line with ARP and in 2018, a 4-high cold-rolling mill to Prosperity Tieh. Additionally, ANDRITZ has performed various upgrades and modernizations on existing lines.

Established in Taiwan in 1985, Prosperity Tieh Enterprise Co. Ltd (PTEC) evolved from a traditional stripping, shearing, pipe and washer pressing mill to a manufacturer of professional hot-dip galvanized and pre-painted steel.

ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/ liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 26,950 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ METALS

ANDRITZ Metals is - via the Schuler Group - one of the world's leading suppliers of technologies, plants and digital solutions in metal forming. The product portfolio also includes automation and software solutions, process know-how and service.

In the metals processing segment, the business area offers innovative and market-leading solutions for the production and processing of flat products, for welding systems and furnaces, as well as services for the metals processing industry.

