EANS-General Meeting: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting

29.04.2021

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Results of the Annual General Meeting

Ternitz/Vienna. Today's Annual General Meeting of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), which was held again in virtual format following its successful first implementation in the previous year, granted discharge to the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2020 financial year. The mandate of Dr. Wolfgang Littich as member of the company's Supervisory Board was extended by another period of further five years. In addition, the Annual General Meeting was informed about the extension of the Executive Board contract of CEO Gerald Grohmann until the end of 2023.

The remuneration report for 2020, which had been prepared in accordance with the remuneration policy for 2020, was put to the vote for the first time and adopted by the Annual General Meeting.

The Executive Board's proposal to carry forward the reported net earnings of MEUR 4.4 to new account was approved. For the 2021 financial year, Ernst & Young Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft m.b.H. were appointed auditor for the annual financial statements and auditor of the consolidated financial statements.

All resolutions are available in detail on the SBO website: www.sbo.at/ hauptversammlung [http://www.sbo.at/hauptversammlung]

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO) is the global market leader in the production of high-precision components made of non-magnetic, high-alloy stainless steels manufactured to customer specifications. The Group is equally recognized worldwide for its high-efficiency drilling tools and equipment for the oil and gas industry. With its patented materials and processes, including the innovative Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) 3D printing technology, SBO is expanding its leading position in the oil and gas industry alongside other sectors.

SBO is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and included in the leading ATX index. The Group employs a workforce of more than 1,100 worldwide and is successfully positioned in technologically demanding, profitable niches. Information on the "Quality First"-based growth strategy and sustainable management (ESG) is available in the annual report at https://www.sbo.at/ publikationen [https://www.sbo.at/publikationen]. www.sbo.at [http://www.sbo.at/ ]

