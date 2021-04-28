EANS-Tip Announcement: Hypo Vorarlberg Bank AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Hypo Vorarlberg Bank AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)

English:

Publication Date: 28.04.2021

Publication Location:

https://www.hypovbg.at/fileadmin/Hypovbg/Hypo-Vorarlberg/Investor-Relations/Gesc

haeftsberichte/2020/Hypo_Vorarlberg_ESEF-Jahresfinanzbericht_2020.html

issuer: Hypo Vorarlberg Bank AG

Hypo Passage 1

A-6900 Bregenz

phone: +43(0)50 414-1000

FAX: +43(0)50 414-1050

mail: info @ hypovbg.at

WWW: www.hypovbg.at

ISIN: -

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Hypo Vorarlberg Bank AG

Mag. (FH) Sabine Nigsch, Head of Communication sabine.nigsch @ hypovbg.at, Tel:

05574/414-1107

Prok. Mag. Reinhard Kaindl, Head of Compliance

reinhard.kaindl@hypovbg.at, Tel: 05574/414-1140