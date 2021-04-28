Alle
EANS-Tip Announcement: Hypo Vorarlberg Bank AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Hypo Vorarlberg Bank AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)
English:
Publication Date: 28.04.2021
Publication Location:
https://www.hypovbg.at/fileadmin/Hypovbg/Hypo-Vorarlberg/Investor-Relations/Gesc
haeftsberichte/2020/Hypo_Vorarlberg_ESEF-Jahresfinanzbericht_2020.html

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Hypo Vorarlberg Bank AG
Hypo Passage 1
A-6900 Bregenz
phone: +43(0)50 414-1000
FAX: +43(0)50 414-1050
mail: info@hypovbg.at
WWW: www.hypovbg.at
ISIN: -
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/6333/aom

