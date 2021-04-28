EANS-DD: Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Oberbank AG (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Franz Gasselsberger
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Lenzing AG
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000644505
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: disposition
date: 27.04.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange – XVIE
currency: Euro
price volume
115.20 500
115.00 800
114.80 600
114.60 600
114.40 600
total volume: 3,100
total price: 355,880
average price: 114.80
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Lenzing AG
A-4860 Lenzing
phone: +43 7672-701-0
FAX: +43 7672-96301
mail: office@lenzing.com
WWW: http://www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1597/aom