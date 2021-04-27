EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / ATRIUM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES EUR 350 MILLION GREEN HYBRID BOND

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

ATRIUM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES EUR 350 MILLION GREEN HYBRID BOND

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 27 April 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that it has priced a EUR350 million inaugural green hybrid bond under its EMTN Programme (the "Notes").

The Notes attracted strong demand with an orderbook of EUR1.2 billion and were placed with a broad range of European and international institutional debt investors, including those investors with a specific focus on ESG/sustainable investment portfolios. The Notes carry a coupon of 3.625% until the first reset date and the issue price of the Notes is 98.197%. The Notes will be callable for the first time on 4 August 2026. The issue date is expected to be on or around 4 May 2021.

An amount equal to the net proceeds of the offering will be allocated to finance or refinance Eligible Projects and/or Assets including residential for rent as defined in Atrium's Green Financing Framework. Sustainalytics has provided a Second Party Opinion on Atrium's Green Financing Framework confirming its alignment with the ICMA Green Bond Principles and LMA Green Loan Principles.

Following the issuance, the Company's reported Net LTV will be 27%, with the long-term target remaining unchanged at 40%.

Atrium will apply for the Notes to be listed on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's regulated market.

The Notes are expected to be rated Ba2 by Moody's and BB+ by Fitch and each of Moody's and Fitch have assigned 50% equity credit to the Notes.

Goldman Sachs International and HSBC acted as global coordinators and Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, ING and Raiffeisen Bank International acted as joint bookrunners on the transaction.

