EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams announces contract extension for CEO Alexander Everke as well as candidates Brigitte Ederer and Dr Margarete Haase for election to the enlarged Supervisory Board

- ams (SIX: AMS), a

leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that the Supervisory Board of ams has extended the contract of CEO Alexander Everke for a further three years. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Alexander Everke for the very successful strategic evolution of ams and is convinced that he will successfully drive the group's optical solutions strategy over the coming years.

Additionally, the Supervisory Board of ams has nominated Brigitte Ederer and Dr Margarete Haase as candidates for election to the enlarged Supervisory Board in the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Brigitte Ederer is distinguished by her extensive experience and senior executive positions at major international corporates including CEO of Siemens AG Austria, Management Board member of Siemens AG as well as years of service on different Supervisory Boards. Dr Margarete Haase equally brings wide-ranging business experience from CFO positions at major German industrial corporates and her tenure as Supervisory Board member of OSRAM Licht AG (OSRAM) and head of the audit committee at OSRAM. The expansion of the Supervisory Board of ams reflects a broader spectrum of duties and responsibilities related to the combined group and was additionally envisaged in the Business Combination Agreement between ams and OSRAM.

About ams Group

The ams Group, including the listed companies ams AG as parent company and OSRAM Licht AG, is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people's lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life.

With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.

Our around 30,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarter in Munich (Germany), the group achieved well over USD 5 billion combined revenues in 2020 (pro-forma). ams AG is a listed company on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4). OSRAM Licht AG remains a listed company on the XETRA market in Germany (ISIN: DE000LED4000). More at https://ams-osram.com

ams is a registered trademark of ams AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

