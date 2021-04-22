EANS-News: ANDRITZ to supply a new HERB recovery boiler for BillerudKorsnäs’ mill in Frövi, Sweden

Graz - April 22, 2021. International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from BillerudKorsnäs to supply a HERB recovery boiler for its mill in Frövi, Sweden. Start-up is scheduled for the end of 2023. The new boiler will replace the existing recovery boiler that has been in operation in Frövi since 1969.

The ANDRITZ scope of supply includes a HERB recovery boiler designed for the current pulp production level, but also to support a future black liquor combustion capacity of 1,670 tds/d and with future steam parameters of 100 bar and 505°C to maximize power generation.

ANDRITZ will also supply a high-density concentrator solution to increase the black liquor concentration. This will improve operation and increase power generation by the HERB recovery boiler at Frövi mill even further.

Richard Morén, Mill Director, BillerudKorsnäs Frövi, says: "We have been very pleased with the co-operation with ANDRITZ during the sales phase, and selection of the recovery boiler supplier is an important step in our Frövi investment project. We are looking forward to working in co-operation with the entire ANDRITZ team during the project phase."

Henrik Wikstedt, Vice President, Recovery Boilers, ANDRITZ, says: "We are very proud that BillerudKorsnäs has placed its trust in the ANDRITZ team and our technical solutions. Both the sales process and the collaboration between our teams were good right from the beginning. As a result, we have gathered an excellent understanding of BillerudKorsnäs' business drivers and targets. We are looking forward to this project and to extending our collaboration even further."

ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/ liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 27,200 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER

ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides equipment, systems, complete plants and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency and sustainability as well as lower overall operating costs. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard (MDF), as well as recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials also form a part of this business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

