EANS-News: ANDRITZ to rehabilitate the hydraulic passages at Carillon generating station, Canada

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Information

Graz - April 20, 2021. International technology Group ANDRITZ has been awarded a contract by Hydro-Québec, Canada, to rehabilitate the hydraulic passages of the Carillon generating station located on the Ottawa River, Canada. This order follows the recent contract from Hydro-Québec for the first phase to complete the re-equipment of six 54-MW turbine/generator units of this plant. Realization of this additional project will span over seven years.

The first part of the contract comprises all work related to the design, manufacture and installation of hydro-mechanical equipment required for the repair and / or replacement of six hydraulic passages (including civil mechanical work), 18 new intake gates (6 m x 10 m), 18 sets of new embedded guides (25 m), rehabilitation of 18 trash racks (6 m x 20 m), as well as 18 new hydraulic hoist systems.

With this additional contract, ANDRITZ Hydro Canada not only proves its strong relationship with Hydro-Québec, but also demonstrates its ability to offer integrated rehabilitation solutions covering all components related to production of hydroelectric power.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/ liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 27,200 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ HYDRO

ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 180 years of experience and an installed fleet of more than 470 GW output, the business area provides complete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services for plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization, and upgrade of existing hydropower assets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control are also part of this business area's portfolio.

ANDRITZ HYDRO CANADA

ANDRITZ has been present in the Canadian hydro market since 1890. With more than 500 employees, the head office is located in Quebec. Providing R&D, design, project management, procurement, manufacturing, delivery, installation, and commissioning services for hydroelectric generating station equipment, including intake and draft tube gates, turbines, generators, speed governors, exciters and several auxiliary systems. ANDRITZ Hydro Canada is a market leader in the North-American hydropower market.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Andritz AG

Stattegger Straße 18

A-8045 Graz

phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0

FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415

mail: welcome @ andritz.com

WWW: www.andritz.com

ISIN: AT0000730007

indexes: ATX, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2900/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Dr. Michael Buchbauer

Head of Group Finance, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 316 6902-2979

michael.buchbauer @ andritz.com