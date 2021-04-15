EANS-DD: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Reinhard Florey (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300V62YJ9HTLRI486

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000743059

description of the financial instrument: Share OMV Aktiengesellschaft type: Conditional Transaction

date: 15.04.2021; UTC+02:00

market: Outside a trading venue

currency: Euro

price volume

39.18 10,449

total volume: 10,449

total price: 409,391.82

average price: 39.18

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: The shares to be transferred come from a performance share plan for Executive Board members and selected senior managers of OMV group companies with a three years performance period starting with 2018 until 2020 (Long Term Incentive Plan - "LTIP 2018"). The share grant level is determined on the basis of a value defined in the service agreement of the executive board member (Target Long Term Incentive), OMV's average share price during the calculation period January 1, 2018 to March 31, 2018, and the achieved performance criteria as determined by the Supervisory Board of OMV. The concrete share grant for the Member of the Executive Board under the LTIP 2018, as authorized by the Supervisory Board, amounts to 10,449 shares. According to the share plan, the vesting date is subject to the approval of the achieved performance criteria and the share transfer by the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board has provided its approval on April 15, 2021. According to the share plan, the Member of the Executive Board. could opt for a payment in cash instead of a payment in shares at the latest by the third quarter of 2018. The Member of the Executive Board did not make use of this option. Therefore, the payment is, in line with the share plan, automatically made in cash. Calculation basis of the cash payment is OMV’s average share price (= average of closing prices at the Vienna Stock Exchange) over the three-month period January 1, 2021 – March 31, 2021.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Trabrennstraße 6-8

A-1020 Wien

phone: +43 1 40440/21600

FAX: +43 1 40440/621600

mail: investor.relations @ omv.com

WWW: http://www.omv.com

ISIN: AT0000743059

indexes: ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/145/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations @ omv.com

Florian Greger, Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations @ omv.com