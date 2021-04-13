EANS-News: XB Systems AG talks about its partnership with Yggdrasil and new eSports offerings

Frankfurt am Main - XB Systems AG, (VIE: XBS) sheds light on its latest developments with its long-term partner and casino games provider Yggdrasil as well as the enhanced eSports coverage provided on the company's website BUFF.bet.

Its portfolio includes a wide range of games that includes eSports, Sports and Casino which allows multiple strategic partnerships to be struck within the iGaming industry. One such partnership is with Yggdrasil, part of Cherry Gaming AB. Yggdrasil is one of the largest video slots providers in the iGaming industry and it is committed to releasing one new slot game per month. Currently the company has over 80 live slot game titles and a progressive global jackpot of 3,4 Mn EUR.

This partnership allows XB Systems AG to access larger prize pools that are shared between key partners of Yggdrasil during special occasions, such as the 350,000 EUR awarded prize pools that were given out during Q1 of 2021. Daniel Miller Jochem, XB Systems AG, CEO commented: "Yggdrasil has been a partner of ours since 2019 and as our partnership matures, we are able to bring more and more value to each other, as we share the same vision of offering the best content possible to our clients"

"We are also constantly expanding our eSports offerings by having new stars like Valorant and classics like Soulcalibur IV being added to the list of games that our customers can bet on. This is part of our long-term strategy to have the best live eSports betting section that is available on the market." The total eSports games offered currently on the XB Systems AG platform has been expanded and now offers more than 3000 monthly events which is a 20% year on year increase.

Over the coming weeks the operator will be completing its development of the new VIP program and a Free Spins feature with its partner SoftSwiss, one of the leading casino games aggregators on the market, which will substantially enhance the value proposition to users.

About XB Systems AG:

XB Systems AG is a design, marketing and media company specializing in esports and igaming. The company was founded in 2016 to offer users state-of-the-art esports B2C solutions driven by analytics, data, and facts. With a passionate team of operational specialists, XB Systems AG is dedicated to achieving excellence for its customers and users alike. Learn more about the company here:

www.xb.systems

