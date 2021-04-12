EANS-Adhoc: PALFINGER AG / Forecast Update Revenue and Earnings for Q1 and Full Year 2021

Earnings Forecast

12.04.2021

Bergheim - Based on the current forecast, the Executive Board of PALFINGER AG expects revenue for Q1 of 2021 to exceed revenue of the same period in 2020 (EUR 393.2 million), as already announced at the beginning of February. Thanks to a strong product mix as well as lower structural costs, the EBIT margin during the first three months of 2021 will be significantly higher than the previous year at around 10 percent (Q1 2020: 8.0 percent).

For the full year 2021, management aims to exceed the results obtained in 2019 (revenue EUR 1.75 billion, EBIT EUR 149 million), which was a record year.

As planned, the final figures for Q1 2021 will be published on April 30, 2021.

