EANS-Adhoc: PALFINGER AG / Forecast Update Revenue and Earnings for Q1 and Full Year 2021
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Earnings Forecast
12.04.2021
Bergheim - Based on the current forecast, the Executive Board of PALFINGER AG expects revenue for Q1 of 2021 to exceed revenue of the same period in 2020 (EUR 393.2 million), as already announced at the beginning of February. Thanks to a strong product mix as well as lower structural costs, the EBIT margin during the first three months of 2021 will be significantly higher than the previous year at around 10 percent (Q1 2020: 8.0 percent).
For the full year 2021, management aims to exceed the results obtained in 2019 (revenue EUR 1.75 billion, EBIT EUR 149 million), which was a record year.
As planned, the final figures for Q1 2021 will be published on April 30, 2021.
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
A-5020 Salzburg
phone: 0662/2281-81101
FAX: 0662/2281-81070
mail: ir@palfinger.com
WWW: www.palfinger.ag
ISIN: AT0000758305
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1659/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Hannes Roither | Group spokesman | PALFINGER AG
T +43 662 2281-81100 | h.roither@palfinger.com