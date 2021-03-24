Alle
EANS-Tip Announcement: FACC AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company FACC AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)
English:
Publication Date: 24.03.2021
Publication Location:
https://www.facc.com/en/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: FACC AG
Fischerstraße 9
A-4910 Ried im Innkreis
phone: +43/59/616-0
FAX: +43/59/616-81000
mail: office@facc.com
WWW: www.facc.com
ISIN: AT00000FACC2
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7665/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Florian Heindl, CFA
Group Treasurer
Group Treasury & Investor Relations / Risk Management

E-Mail f.heindl@facc.com
Mobile +43/59/616-71232
Phone +43/59/616-1232

