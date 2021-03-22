EANS-News: XB Systems plans new M&A after its Listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange

Frankfurt am Main - After XB Systems AG was successfully listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Boerse) on March 18, 2021, the company announced that it is now looking at mergers and acquisitions in other esports companies to make the company offering even more expansive. The company plans to fund this merger and acquisition spree through a combination of cash and allocated stock. In terms of its core products, XB Systems AG is constantly upgrading its offering of betting data through its technology provider UltraPlay. Moreover, the company gained a great traction of new players joining BUFF.bet on a daily basis due to the latest sensation in the esports space - Valorant. XB Systems is offering the widest coverage of live and pre-match odds on Valorant through its betting brand BUFF.bet as well as 24/7 engaging content on its media aggregator BUFFHUB. Esports is attracting the next generation of bettors, and Valorant's betting options are giving a great advantage to XB Systems AG to the market's demands and needs at the moment.

"We are pleased with our debut on the stock market, which recorded a great interest during the last few days. With our BUFF.bet brand, we offer a wide range of live and pre-match betting for esports fans. Now, we are considering a few new innovative companies in the space in order to expand to new markets and boost our esports offering further. We are convinced that esports will retain a firm place in the betting business and beyond", commented Daniel Miller, CEO of XB Systems AG.

"With direct market plus, the Vienna Stock Exchange offers the ideal platform for medium sized and fast growing companies of any industry. A listing boosts visibility and facilitates access to new investors. Existing shareholders benefit from the option to buy and sell shares any time. Our well-known trading system connects companies to trading members across Europe. Once established, the capital market can be used for future transactions" says Henriette Lininger, Head of Issuers at the Vienna Stock Exchange.

The company's 6,336,923 issued shares began trading with an opening price of EUR 6 per share. The shares are listed on Direct Market Plus under the symbol "XBS". The Frankfurt-based company can be traded continuously from 8:55 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Baader Bank provides additional liquidity to support trading as a market maker. About 26% of the shares are in free float, according to the company.

XB Systems AG has been a leader in the esports betting space since 2017 with its brands BUFF.bet for esports wagering and BUFFHUB for esports content. The team is derived from industry veterans in the esports and gaming sectors. Moreover, BUFF.bet is at the forefront of esports wagering also due to its custom-built platform developed by market-leading data and software iGaming provider UltraPlay.

About XB Systems AG:

XB Systems AG is a design, engineering, and media company specializing in software development and esports. The company was founded in 2016 to offer users state-of-the-art esports B2C solutions driven by analytics, data, and facts. With a passionate team of operational specialists, XB Systems AG is dedicated to achieving excellence for its customers and users alike. Learn more about the company here: www.xb.systems [http://www.xb.systems/]

