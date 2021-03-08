EANS-Adhoc: KA Finanz AG ends voluntary overcollateralization of certain covered bonds and aims to terminate the covered bond rating by S&P

08.03.2021

Vienna - With reference to the ad-hoc announcements dated 12 November 2015, 4 March 2016 and 6 September 2017, KA Finanz AG (KF) announces that from as of today it will no longer voluntarily over-collateralize its covered bond with ISIN XS0236776877 by 28% of its respective nominal amount. Further, KF aims to terminate the rating of this covered bond by Standard & Poor's. As of 6 September 2017, KF is operating as a fully solvent "wind-down entity" (Abbaugesellschaft) pursuant to section 162 of the Austrian Bank Recovery and Resolution Act(Bundesgesetz über die Sanierung und Abwicklung von Banken, BaSAG). As such KF is consolidating its business operations to streamline its organizational structure and internal process taking into account that KF may no longer actively operate on the market. The implementation of the above mentioned measures is part of this overall process.

XS0236776877

Luxembourg

