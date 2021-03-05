EANS-DD: Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Chief executive officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Andritz AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000730007

description of the financial instrument: Exercise of call options with cash settlement

type: Exercise of call options with cash settlement

date: 03.03.2021; UTC+01:00

market: Not via a trading place

currency: Euro

price volume

13,1573 214.003

12,1059 158.888

12,0665 308.136

12,2371 220.536

12,6553 80.812

12,7946 74.346

12,6403 24.987

13,3739 10.417

13,3341 154.023

13,4099 114.506

13,4404 120.866

13,4402 65.594

14,4448 50.503

15,2717 20.348

15,1090 64.102

15,1493 67.501

13,3228 30.416

13,3386 11.869

13,1031 100.463

12,8974 119.851

12,7929 85.507

12,8645 17.327

13,2744 15.206

13,0954 92.451

total volume: 2,222,658

total price: 28,866,839

average price: 12.9875

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: Description of the financial instrument: Exercise of call options with cash settlement and whose underlying are shares of ANDRITZ AG. Average option premium: 13,3057 euros (see past Directors' Dealings notifications). Note: in the context of this transaction, physical shares of ANDRITZ AG have neither been purchased nor sold)

