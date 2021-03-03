EANS-News: ams AG / ams Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement with OSRAM in force; ams and OSRAM to commence operations as one company to serve the full optical solutions value chain

Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement has been registered and is now in force

The combined company serves a joint customer base of around 20,000 customers in the consumer, automotive, medical and industrial application areas

Offering the full optical solution value chain the technology focus is on Sensing, Illumination and Visualization

Premstaetten, Austria, and Munich, Germany (3 March 2021) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that the Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement ("DPLTA") between ams Offer GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of ams AG, the parent company of ams Group, and OSRAM Licht AG ("OSRAM") became effective today. Operating as one company, and with over 110 years of combined history and more than 15,000 granted and applied patents, the ams Group is firmly focused on creating optical solutions for the future.

"Adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, our goal is to create leading technology to enrich people's lives. Our approx. 30,000 employees worldwide innovate in the sensing, illumination and visualization technology areas resulting in solutions that help our customers to create new markets. Through combining ams and OSRAM, we become a global leader in optical solutions," said Alexander Everke, CEO of the ams group. "The combination of ams and OSRAM creates an extraordinary talent base to serve our approx. 20,000 customers globally, and I look forward to working with our combined team. Our technology is designed to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more effective and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Together we will have a relentless focus on our customers. From emitters to optical components and modules, detectors, integrated circuits and algorithms, we serve the full value chain for optical solutions with an unmatched portfolio."

Headquartered in Premstätten (Austria) with a co-headquarter in Munich (Germany), the company serves customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial technology sectors.

Technology focus

3D, optical sensing and display innovation for mobile, consumer and other sectors. Together, ams and OSRAM are a worldwide leader in optical sensing based on a broad portfolio of high performance solutions. Focused on innovation for new applications, the group addresses 3D sensing solutions including VCSEL illumination and NIR sensing, display management, camera enhancement and behind-OLED (BOLED) technologies. Enabling next generation low power high performance displays, the combined company is driving development of micro LED technology for mobile and other applications.

In automotive mobility, the combined company is focused on safety, smarter vehicles and electrification. The company offers a broad portfolio of differentiated components and modules for exterior lighting, signaling, matrix LED headlights, 3D LIDAR with high power VCSEL arrays or edge-emitting lasers for driver assistance and automated driving as well as optical in-cabin monitoring with the aim to make journeys safer and more comfortable.

Industrial business includes a leading position in sensing for industrial automation, HABA, industrial imaging, and related markets. As an industry leader in global shutter image sensing, the imaging expertise also drives 3D capabilities and new industrial applications, including access control, autonomous robots and X-ray scanning.

Lighting solutions are a cornerstone for the company. Our intelligent and innovative LED technologies offer infinite lighting and design possibilities. Smart lighting for more cost-effective selectable and tunable lighting means sustainable solutions transforming spaces indoors, outdoors and in applications such as horticulture.

In medical applications, the combined company holds a leading position in medical imaging for computed tomography (CT), digital X-ray, and micro-camera endoscopy, in UV-C disinfection and pathogen decontamination as well as innovative spectral sensing for in-vitro diagnostics.

About ams and OSRAM

The ams Group, including the listed companies ams AG as parent company and OSRAM Licht AG, is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people's lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life.

With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.

Our around 30,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarter in Munich (Germany), the group achieved well over USD 5 billion combined revenues in 2020 (pro-forma). ams AG is a listed company on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4). OSRAM Licht AG remains a listed company on the XETRA market in Germany (ISIN: DE000LED4000).

