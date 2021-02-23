EANS-News: Gerhard Hanke appointed new Chief Financial Officer of Wienerberger - IMAGE

› Gerhard Hanke takes over responsibility as CFO from March 1, 2021

Vienna - February 23,2021

Wienerberger AG is pleased to announce that the Supervisory Board has appointed Gerhard Hanke as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of March 1, 2021. He succeeds Carlo Crosetto who has requested the Supervisory Board to accept his resignation from the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG at his own request as of February 28, 2021.

Gerhard Hanke (50) has successfully held a variety of leadership positions -very often combining responsibilities in Finance and Operations - in the Wienerberger Group for more than 20 years, most recently as COO Region East/ Central of the Business Unit Wienerberger Building Solutions. As an experienced manager with excellent industry and financial know-how, he successfully implemented strategic growth projects and managed M&A transactions. Among other things, he was responsible for the integration of Tondach Gleinstätten into the Wienerberger Group. In addition, he has an excellent track record in building highly-effective financial organizations. Before joining Wienerberger, the business economist worked for a leading international accounting firm.

CEO Heimo Scheuch: "Gerhard Hanke joins the Managing Board as a colleague who has a long-standing experience in our industry both financially and operationally. His unique experience in all aspects of our Group's activities and his strong financial background make him the best choice to implement our Strategy 2023 with focus on operational excellence, growth and sustainability. With the new Managing Board lined up, I am very much looking forward to accelerating the pace of Wienerberger's transformation into a leading international supplier of innovative building and infrastructure solutions."

Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "Thanks to a focus on operational and commercial excellence in combination with an improved cash conversion, Wienerberger has the position to grow through customer satisfaction, innovation and acquisitions and thus generate value for all our stakeholders. I am delighted that with Gerhard Hanke we have a financial expert on the Managing Board who has come up from within the company and who has a deep understanding of our Group and our industry. With his expertise and his industry background, he is a perfect addition to our Managing Board as we continue on our successful path.

Together with the rest of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Carlo Crosetto for his invaluable contribution in securing the right financial stability during the Corona crisis and in advancing the development of the Wienerberger Group. We sincerely wish him all the best for his future endeavors."

As of March 2021, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG will consist of Heimo Scheuch (CEO), Gerhard Hanke (CFO), Solveig Menard-Galli (COO Wienerberger Building Solutions) and Harald Schwarzmayr (COO Wienerberger Piping Solutions).

Wienerberger Group The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 201 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of EUR 3.5 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 587 million in 2019.

Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional information on the shareholder structure is provided under https:// wienerberger.com/en/investors/share [https://wienerberger.com/en/investors/ share%20]

