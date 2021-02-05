EANS-Adhoc: FACC AG / Preliminary result outside the communicated guidance for the 2020 financial year

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Earnings Forecast

05.02.2021

Ried im Innkreis - Preliminary results for the 2020 financial year further burdened by additional costs for personnel measures in Q4. Valuation adjustments on customer and supplier receivables cannot be ruled out in the current Corona pandemic environment and could further impact the result. Expected sales are slightly above recent guidance.

On the basis of a preliminary result, the Management Board of FACC AG is informing of a deviation from the guidance last communicated in the earnings publication on November 18th, 2020 (sales forecast for the 2020 financial year between EUR 500 million and EUR 520 million and an EBIT in range from EUR -55 million to EUR -65 million).

For the 2020 financial year, management is now assuming consolidated sales of circa EUR 526 million. EBIT is now expected to be in the range of approximately EUR -67 million to EUR -75 million.

The reasons for the deviation in EBIT are additional costs of personnel measures in Q4 2020, which were higher than originally planned against the background of the persistently difficult economic situation. In the context of the current Corona pandemic environment, greater caution in evaluating receivables against customers and suppliers is also advised.

The values listed are preliminary, unaudited IFRS figures from FACC AG. The annual financial report and the annual report of FACC AG will be published on March 24th, 2021.

end of announcement euro adhoc

