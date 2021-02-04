EANS-DD: Correction: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:

responsible party:

name: EGAS Superannuation Fund (legal person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Antony Willian Paul Sage

function: board member

issuer information:

name: European Lithium Limited

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900CXY50A8Q4OBQ93

information about deal:

ISIN: AU000000EUR7

description of the financial instrument: Fully paid ordinary shares type: acquisition

date: 28.01.2021; UTC+01:00

market: ASX - ALL MARKETS, XASX

currency: Euro

price volume

AUD$0,075 631.578

total volume: 631.578

total price: AUD$60.000

average price: AUD$0,0475 per share

original announcement:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EANS-DD: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) - ATTACHMENT

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Okewood Pty Ltd (legal person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Antony Willian Paul Sage

function: board member

issuer information:

name: European Lithium Limited

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900CXY50A8Q4OBQ93

information about deal:

ISIN: AU000000EUR7

description of the financial instrument: Fully paid ordinary shares type: Issue of Shares from share purchase plan

date: 28.01.2021; UTC+01:00

market: ASX

currency: Euro

price volume

0 631,578

total volume: 631,578

total price: 60,000 AUD

average price: 0

Inquiry note:

info@europeanlithium.com

Attachments with Announcement:

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10207074/4/10656677/1/2170202.pdf

