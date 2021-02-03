EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Information

03.02.2021

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 3 February 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (the "Offeror") hereby announces the results of its invitation to holders of its EUR500,000,000 3.625 per cent. Notes due October 2022 (ISIN:

XS1118586244) (the "Notes") to tender any and all Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (the "Offer").

The Offer was announced on 27 January 2021 and was made subject to satisfaction or waiver of the New Financing Condition and subject to the other terms and conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 27 January 2021 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") prepared by the Offeror. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Expiration Deadline for the Offer was 5.00 p.m. (CET) on 2 February 2021. As at the Expiration Deadline, EUR78,233,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered pursuant to the Offer.

The Offeror expects that the New Financing Condition will be satisfied on 5 February 2021.

Following the Expiration Deadline, the Offeror hereby announces that it has decided to accept for purchase EUR78,233,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer.

Aggregate principal Outstanding Outstanding amount of Principal Notes ISIN / Principal Purchase Notes Amount after Common Code Amount Price accepted for Settlement purchase Date pursuant to the Offer EUR500,000,000 3.625 per XS1118586244 104.25 cent. Notes / 111858624 EUR232,950,000 per EUR78,233,000 EUR154,717,000 due October cent. 2022

Settlement is expected to occur on 8 February 2021. Following settlement of the Offer EUR154,717,000 in principal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding.

THE DEALER MANAGERS Citigroup Global Markets Limited Citigroup Centre Canada Square Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch Canary Wharf Winchester House London E14 5LB 1 Great Winchester Street United Kingdom London EC2N 2DB Telephone: +44 20 7986 8969 United Kingdom Attention: Liability Management Group Telephone: +44 20 7545 8011 Email: Attention: Liability Management Group liabilitymanagement.europe@citi.com THE TENDER AGENT Citibank, N.A., London Branch 6th Floor, Citigroup Centre Canada Square Canary Wharf London E14 5LB United Kingdom Telephone: +44 20 7508 3867 Attention: Exchange Team Email: citiexchanges @ citi.com

For further information:

FTI Consulting Inc.:

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland, Claire Turvey

atrium@fticonsulting.com

DISCLAIMER

The offer period for the Offer has now expired. No further tenders of any Notes may be made pursuant to the Offer. This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum. This announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum contain important information which should be read carefully. If any Noteholder is in any doubt as to the contents of this announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum or the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own financial advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, from its broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser. The Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent do not accept any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this announcement or the Tender Offer Memorandum including (without limitation) information concerning the Offeror or its subsidiaries and affiliates or for any failure by the Offeror to disclose events that may have occurred and may affect the significance or accuracy of such information.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Seaton Place 11-15

UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113

FAX:

mail: richard.sunderland @ fticonsulting.com

WWW: http://www.aere.com

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2915/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

For further information:

FTI Consulting Inc.:

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland

Claire Turvey

Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com