EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / ATRIUM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES 2.625% COUPON, €300 MILLION INAUGURAL GREEN BOND DUE SEPTEMBER 2027 UNDER ITS EMTN PROGRAMME

29.01.2021

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands - NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

ATRIUM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES 2.625% COUPON, EUR300 MILLION INAUGURAL GREEN BOND DUE SEPTEMBER 2027 UNDER ITS EMTN PROGRAMME

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 29 January 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that it has priced EUR300 million inaugural green bond offering due 5 September 2027 under its EMTN Programme (the "New Green Notes"). The New Green Notes are issued by Atrium Finance Issuer B.V. (the "Issuer") and are guaranteed by Atrium.

The New Green Notes attracted strong demand with an orderbook amounting to EUR1.2 billion, and were placed with a broad range of European and international institutional debt investors, including those investors with a specific focus on ESG/sustainable investment portfolios. The New Green Notes carry a coupon of 2.625% and the issue price of the New Green Notes is 98.167%.

An amount equal to the net proceeds of the offering will be allocated to finance or refinance Eligible Projects and/or Assets as defined in Atrium Green Financing Framework. Sustainalytics has provided a Second Party Opinion on the Framework confirming its alignment with the ICMA Green Bond Principles and LMA Green Loan Principles. As a result of the new issue, Atrium will have enhanced liquidity and expects to be able to purchase certain euro-denominated bonds issued by the Company which are validly tendered and accepted for purchase in accordance with the tender offer launched by Atrium on 27 January 2021.

Atrium will apply for the New Green Notes to be listed on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's regulated market.

The New Green Notes have been assigned a rating of Baa3 by Moody's and BBB by Fitch, in line with Atrium's corporate ratings.

Citigroup assisted Atrium with establishing the Green Financing Framework in February 2020. Citigroup and ING acted as green advisors on the New Green Notes. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, Morgan Stanley, Raiffeisen Bank International acted as Bookrunners on the transaction.

For further information:

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland, Claire Turvey

atrium@fticonsulting.com

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

