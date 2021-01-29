FOX Bet, PokerStars & Stars Casino Launch with Highly Anticipated Suite of Sports Betting and Online Gaming Products in Michigan

FOX Bet & PokerStars, the world's largest and most popular online poker product, and Stars Casino today launch an incredible array of real money online gaming and betting brands in Michigan. From superior sports betting to poker, blackjack and much more, the in-app experience and shared wallet provides consumers with a variety of exciting ways to play and engage, revolutionizing the fan experience.

As the leading operator of online poker in Pennsylvania, PokerStars, grants Michiganders access to its world-class suite of industry-leading daily tournaments, its famed COOP (Championship of Online Poker) series and much more. PokerStars features superior technology, security and has become the first choice of players all over the world. From short, fast-paced online poker cash-games to major Sunday tournaments with large prizes, real and play money games are available around the clock on PokerStars' safe and award-winning platform. In addition to paving the way with the world's largest online poker site, FOX Bet Sportsbook and Stars Casino round out a powerful trifecta which will greatly enhance the sports, poker and online betting experience in Michigan.

"The key differentiators for us have always been our valued partnership with the FOX Corporation and the strength of our industry leading FOX Bet Super 6 product combined with the PokerStars business and we plan to lean into these unique assets as we launch in Michigan," said Kip Levin, FOX Bet CEO. "Behind FOX Bet Sportsbook, PokerStars and Stars Casino, customers create one account for all three apps, unlocking a wide variety of exciting and entertaining options to supercharge the experience for our Michigan audience."

FOX Bet Sportsbook offers traditional bets as well as in-play and futures betting opportunities, with a wide array of sports betting markets on a huge range of national and international events including NFL, NCAAF, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, and international golf, tennis and soccer.

FOX Bet Michigan is distinguished by its ability to provide fans with daily betting content and entertainment, developed through a first-of-its-kind national and local media and sports wagering partnership in the United States with FOX Sports. The online sportsbook brings fans closer to the games and teams they love through expert commentary and insights from some of the nation's most celebrated sports commentators, while also offering engaging promotions and offers.

FOX Bet Live airing weekdays on FS1 offers insights, odds and the definitive national television source of all things sports betting. Michigan-centric editions of FOX Bet Live will continue to air across FOX 2 WJBK in Detroit, FOX 17 in Grand Rapids and FOX 66 in Flint.

Integration of FOX Bet content with FOX 2 WJBK's popular shows SportsWorks and Bracket Breakdown.

To celebrate the launch for new customers, FOX Bet Sportsbook is offering 10x your money if the Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers score a point for the Super Bowl (max bet $10, winnings paid in site credit). The trio of brands are also welcoming new customers in Michigan with an exclusive free $100 in site credit upon account creation. From there, customers can look forward to hundreds of ways to play, including exclusive promotions, enhanced prices, top offers, record-breaking tournaments and prize pools, a daily casino bonus, daily bet boosts and custom bets.

In addition to its real-money offerings, FOX Bet Super 6 is a free-to-play app where users make six predictions about what they think will happen in live games or events. FOX Bet Super 6 has been available nationwide (excluding Washington state) since its debut in September 2019 and boasts over 4 million players who collectively have won nearly $4 million since its launch.

Michigan players can access FOX Bet, PokerStars and Stars Casino to take advantage of the welcome offers and more by downloading the apps via Apple or Android devices.

By the Numbers...

FOX Bet Sportsbook:

Michigan marks the fourth state launch for FOX Bet, which is also available in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Colorado.

In similar fashion to its strong market share in Pennsylvania, FOX Bet Michigan will leverage poker and activate a strong local FOX presence in the state.

PokerStars & Stars Casino:

An entertaining array of poker tournaments from the largest poker site in the world, PokerStars as well as popular online casino offerings from StarsCasino.com.

While PokerStars has dealt more than 200 billion hands and hosted more than 1.85 billion poker tournaments globally, the brand connects customers to their local poker community of players & friends through app features like "home games."

FOX Bet Super 6:

Since the return of sports at the end of July 2020, FOX Bet Super 6 boasts the most downloads in the free-to-play category of Sports Prediction Apps (includes Fantasy).

Nearly 1 million downloads nationally for the month of October 2020, with more downloads than the next 10 closest competitors combined.

Over 22,000 winners nationwide and more than 90 million contest entries since launch in September 2019.

The real-money brands have an agreement with the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Gaming Authority ("Odawa") for online betting and gaming market access in the State of Michigan.

21+ and present in MI. Terms apply. Gambling Problems? Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI).

About FOX Bet

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sports betting brand developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States with FOX Sports. The FOX Bet online and mobile sportsbook brings sports fans closer to the games they love by integrating regulated real-money sports wagering with interactive and content rich programming, including expert commentary and insights from some of the nation's most celebrated sports commentators and analysts.

About PokerStars

PokerStars operates the world's largest online poker site, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

Stars Casino is the online casino brand of PokerStars in Michigan and builds upon the strength of its sister brand, PokerStars, to offer casino players an unrivalled playing experience through a wide range of popular and specialist casino games, fantastic promotions and exclusive new products.

FOX Bet, PokerStars and Stars Casino are ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE: FLTR; EURONEXT: FLTR) a global sports-betting and gaming company and a constituent of the FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50.

