Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Hisense, one of the world's leading consumer electronics and home appliances brand, today launched its 'Live Bold' digital and retail campaign with a bit of a difference featuring partner club Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain players Neymar Jr, Keylor Navas, Ángel Di María, Ander Herrera and Presnel Kimpembe, are seen gathered in the Hisense Showroom surprising unsuspecting customers, though fans will spot that the players do not look as they usually do. Rather they are seen in miniature form, acting as the consumers' guide to making the smart and bold choice - purchasing one of Hisense's diverse range of TVs and home appliances.

'Live Bold' celebrates Hisense's uncompromising quality and a focus on the details that are built into every one of the brand's innovative products, the campaign sees some of the club's top players demonstrating product features that 'make the difference' to customers' everyday lives

Candy Pang, Global General Marketing Manager of Hisense International said: "We're excited to be launching our bold new campaign with our Partner Paris Saint-Germain. In doing something truly unique like making the players smaller, we have allowed the products to be the hero of the show with the players able to showcase our design and technology features in more detail. We want the audience to review the products on their merits and build association with the smart choice, so they are ready for the next time they need new TVs or home appliances."

The hero film first sees Neymar Jr seen surprising a group of customers by showing them the Hisense ULED 4K TV, U7 . As Neymar Jr's goal celebration plays on the screen, he shows them Hisense's Sports Mode in VIDAA Smart OS, the comprehensive picture and sound enhancement system specifically designed for sports programming. The U7's Quantum Dot Colour and Dolby Vision paired with the Atmos, HDR10+ technology ensures that every moment of the game is captured as if viewers were there live.

Next up is Di María who is seen perched inside the Hisense PureFlat Refrigerator . The midfielder encourages the customer to join him in enjoying a cold glass of juice and signals to the fridge's Flat Door design to fill his glass with ice by pressing the touch panel of the in-door Ice and Water dispenser.

Catching a young boy playing with the Hisense PureStream Washing Machine dials, Kimpembe is then shown telling him to look inside the washer, where he has left a surprise Paris Saint-Germain jersey for him to wear. Hisense's PureStream washer's Steam-Mix cycle feature deep cleans garments and reduces allergens to leave clothes soft and static free; meaning the boy's shirt is match ready clean.

Navas and Herrera are then caught by another shopper using the Hisense EvanBake Oven to bake cookies. The 73L capacity oven uses 100% Full Steam meaning the oven turns the water into steam to help make food more flavourful. Thanks to the oven's Even Bake shape, the rounded design helps to ensure hot air circulates freely and evenly, meaning Navas and Herrera created the perfect cookies for the shopper to enjoy.

After a busy day in the store and once the doors are locked, we see the players gather round the Hisense Laser TV to enjoy a screening of one of their games. The 100" screen displays 4K Ultra HD resolution combined with the Dolby Atmos Audio gives the players a cinema experience at home to reminisce together.

The content goes live across Hisense social channels (Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram) ahead of an exciting 2021 for Paris Saint-Germain under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. Upcoming League games include fixtures against Montpellier and Marseille and the club's highly anticipated European fixture with Barcelona in February.

Marc Armstrong, Chief Partnerships Officer at Paris Saint-Germain said: "The players had fun filming this content and becoming miniature versions of themselves for the day. It's great to see our partners Hisense use our players in an innovative way for them to showcase their products and brand features. We look forward to seeing the campaign rolled out by Hisense globally."

The Hisense and Paris Saint-Germain partnership was launched in August 2020 and sees the Hisense brand and product range showcased to huge audiences in the Parc des Princes stadium and around the world, via broadcast, digital and social channels, the partnership also sees Hisense provide a wide range of innovative products to the club to support its needs across its various facilities, including its new training centre.

About Hisense

Founded in 1969, Hisense is headquartered in Qingdao, China. In the past 52 years, Hisense has always adhered to the core values of "Integrity, Innovation, Customer Focus, and Sustainability". The business covers areas including multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information and modern service industries. Hisense has built 54 overseas companies and offices,16 high-end international production facilities, and 16 R&D centres worldwide, with the sole aim of delivering first-rate and affordable products that improve the lives of consumers.

About Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain football club was created in 1970. Since QSI's purchase of the club in 2011, it has transformed to become one of the top football clubs and global sports brands in the world. Paris Saint-Germain is connected with Paris, which is at the heart of the organization, under the philosophy of one unique city, one unique club. The club has since then won 18 trophies in only seven years, 43 in its history, becoming the most successful football club in France. Paris Saint-Germain has attracted many great players including Ronaldinho, Beckham, Ibrahimovic, and currently Neymar Jr and Mbappé, both ranked amongst the top 4 players in the world. The international popularity of the club never stops growing. It is now the one of the most followed club in the world, expanding from zero to a community over 90 million social media followers in just seven years. It has opened international offices in Doha, New York and Singapore. The pioneering sports club which now includes men's football, women's football, handball and judo added esports in 2016. Giving back to the community is fundamental to the club who has drastically increased the capacity of its Foundation to develop large and efficient programs. Among numerous projects, the Red & Blue School project allows the Paris Saint-Germain to serve underprivileged youths.

