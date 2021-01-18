EANS-News: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. / Achievement of the condition for the definitive approval of the amendment to the terms and conditions of the bonds.
15.01.2021 - With reference to the Resolution approved
on November 12th 2020 by the Bondholders' Meeting «Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. - Fixed Rate 6.5% - 2018/2023 ", ISIN: IT0005320756 (the" Bond "), Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. announces that the condition for the definitive approval of the amendment of the Bond Loan Regulation has been achieved, with reference to the elimination of the Relevant Event relating to thenon-compliance with the Financial Covenant on the Calculation Dates of 31 December 2020, 31 December2021 and 31 December 2022.
Copy of the new Bond Loan Regulation "Terms and conditions of the Bonds" is attached.
