EANS-News: Wienerberger AG announces the appointment of a new Supervisory Board Chair

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Personnel

Vienna - 25 November 2020

Peter Steiner takes over the Chair from Peter Johnson

Further step in the repositioning of Wienerberger on its long-term growth track

The Supervisory and Management Board of Wienerberger AG are pleased to announce that, following a thorough evaluation of internal and external candidates, it has appointed Peter Steiner as Chair of the Supervisory Board to succeed Peter Johnson. Peter Steiner will take up his new position on January 1, 2021. Peter Johnson will remain a member of the Supervisory Board.

Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger AG, commented: "I am excited that with Peter we have an outstanding new chair from our existing Supvervisory Board. He has not only extensive experience in our industry at the highest international levels but also knows Wienerberger and its end-markets extremely well. This is obviously of enormous value in this very particular times and will ensure that Wienerberger continous its growth path. My team and I are really looking forward to working with Peter. I also want to thank Peter Johnson for his tremendous effort in steering the Supervisory Board in these uncertain times and successfully helping us to reposition Wienerberger."

This new orientation in the Supervisory Board marks a further step in the repositioning and implementation of Wienerberger's growth strategy. The current situation around COVID-19 as well as the prevailing travel restrictions have led to an earlier than planned conclusion of the succession process in the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board.

Peter Johnson said: "I have very much enjoyed working closely with Heimo and my colleagues of the Supervisory Board over the last year since taking on the transitional role as Chair. In my role I have got to know Peter Steiner very well and have been impressed by his knowledge, experience and his strong commitment to Wienerberger. It has been a great privilege to chair the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger and I am sure that Peter and Heimo will lead Wienerberger successfully into the future."

Peter Steiner stated: "I am very honoured to be appointed as Chair of such a sound and longstanding company as Wienerberger. I have been pleased to see the outstanding performance of the company in recent years and especially since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, I am looking forward to chair the Supervisory Board in the next period of growth and work closely with Heimo and his Mangagement Team."

Peter Steiner was first appointed to the Supervisory Board at the AGM in June 2018. He is currently a non-executive director of Clariant AG and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Zeal Network SE. He was formerly CFO, COO and the CEO of Dyckerhoff AG and Chairman of the Board of Xella International S.A. He is a Certified Public Accountant who worked for several years at Arthur Andersen LLP.

Peter Johnson was appointed as the Chair of the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG in October 2019 for a limited period to bring the Board's practices in line with international as well as Austrian practices and to ensure a long-term successor is in place before the AGM in May 2021. He is (until January 31, 2021) Chair of Electrocomponents plc and was previously Chair of DS Smith plc, a non-executive director of SSL-International PLC and CEO of George Wimpey plc and The Rugby Group Plc.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Wienerberger AG

Wienerbergerplatz 1

A-1100 Wien

phone: +43 1 60 192-0

FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159

mail: office @ wienerberger.com

WWW: www.wienerberger.com

ISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0

indexes: ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/594/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83| claudia.hajdinyak @ wienerberger.com

Anna Maria Grausgruber, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor @ wienerberger.com