EANS-News: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. / Approval of the amendment to the terms and conditions of the bonds.
Following the notice of call of the Bondholders' meeting in relation to the bond issuance «Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. - Tasso Fisso 6,5% - 2018 / 2023», ISIN: IT0005320756,
Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. informs that the Bondholders' meeting, held yesterday November 12th 2021, unanimously approved the proposed amendment to the terms and conditions of the bond issuance.
