EANS-News: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. / Approval of the amendment to the terms and conditions of the bonds.

Ponte San Pietro (BG) -

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Information/Resolutions of the General Meeting

Ponte San Pietro (BG), 13 November 2020 -

Following the notice of call of the Bondholders' meeting in relation to the bond issuance «Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. - Tasso Fisso 6,5% - 2018 / 2023», ISIN: IT0005320756,

Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. informs that the Bondholders' meeting, held yesterday November 12th 2021, unanimously approved the proposed amendment to the terms and conditions of the bond issuance.

