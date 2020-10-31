EANS-News: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi SpA / Communications pursuant to Article 12(viii)(b) of the Terms and Conditions of the «Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi SpA - Tasso Fisso 6,5% - 2018/2023» bond-ISIN:IT0005320756

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Communications pursuant to Article 12(viii)(b) of the Terms and Conditions of the «Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi SpA - Tasso Fisso 6,5% - 2018/2023» bond-ISIN:IT0005320756

Company Information

Ponte San Pietro (BG) - Pursuant to Article 12 (viii)(b) of the Terms and Conditions ("T&C") of the Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. - Tasso Fisso 6,5% -2018 / 2023 bonds (ISIN: IT0005320756) issued by Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. ("FMM" or the "Issuer"), please find attached the half-year main data relating to the income statement and balance sheet of the Issuer on individual basis and of the Maberfin Group on a consolidated basis, updated as at June 30th, 2020.

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10102234/5/10603115/1/Comunicazione_Semestrale_31_10_2020_ENG.pdf

Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A.

Via Mazzini 10

I-24036 Ponte San Pietro (BG)

phone: +39 035 4551269

FAX: +39 035 4371242

mail: Edoardo.Locatelli @ mazzucconi.com

WWW: www.mazzucconi.com

ISIN: IT0005320756

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Edoardo Locatelli – Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +39 035 4551269

Email edoardo.locatelli @ mazzucconi.com

Internet website www.mazzucconi.com