FDI World Dental Federation says Be Proud of Your Mouth for World Oral Health Day 2021 to 2023

Geneva (ots) - Representing more than one million dentists worldwide, FDI World Dental Federation (FDI) unveils its three-year "Be Proud of Your Mouth" World Oral Health Day campaign.

World Oral Health Day (WOHD) is celebrated globally every year on 20 March. Its purpose: to empower people with the tools and knowledge to prevent and control oral diseases, which affect nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide. WOHD encourages people to look after their oral health by adopting a good oral hygiene routine and managing risk factors. Preserving oral health can help keep the mind and body healthy too, as well as protect against the spread of infections.

For the next three years, the overarching theme for the WOHD campaign is "Be Proud of Your Mouth." With this empowering call to action, FDI hopes to motivate people to value and take care of their mouths and understand that by doing so, they can also help protect their general health and well-being.

People can show their support for the campaign by using the online #MouthProud custom poster tool to place an ornate art frame over their mouths-as a symbol that they recognize just how significant and important the mouth is-and make a personal commitment to prioritize their oral health. This can be safely done from home, and everyone can show their solidarity with the campaign and contribute to the global movement by sharing their images on the Mouth Proud Wall.

Each year, FDI records hundreds of WOHD events that reach millions of people worldwide, organized by its member dental associations and specialist groups, as well as the wider healthcare community. In 2021, FDI is working to ensure that every in-person celebration will respect local public health guidelines.

"The most important thing is that our World Oral Health Day celebrations be conducted safely," says FDI President Dr Gerhard K. Seeberger. "The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the nature and scale of in-person events, but with today's technology, so much more is possible. Today, we have more time to organize low-risk, impactful campaign events for March 2021. I encourage everyone to visit www.worldoralhealthday.org and use the wealth of resources that are freely available." Get ready to be #MouthProud-take pride in what your mouth can do for you. Value and take care of it to help you live a longer, healthier life.

About World Oral Health Day

Celebrated annually on 20 March, World Oral Health Day (WOHD) was launched by FDI World Dental Federation to raise global awareness on the prevention and control of oral diseases. www.worldoralhealthday.org; #WOHD21 #MouthProud

WOHD Global Partner: Unilever; WOHD Global Supporters: Wrigley Oral Healthcare Program, Planmeca, 3M

About FDI World Dental Federation

FDI World Dental Federation serves as the principal representative body for over one million dentists worldwide. Its membership includes some 200 national dental associations and specialist groups in over 130 countries.

FDI has the vision of leading the world to optimal oral health.

https://www.fdiworlddental.org/;

facebook.com/FDIWorldDentalFederation;

https://www.worldoralhealthday.org/twitter.com/FDIWorldDental;

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fdiworlddentalfederation

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Contact:

Charanjit Jagait, FDI Communications & Advocacy Director

cjagait @ fdiworlddental.org | Tel.: +41 797967613