EANS-Voting Rights: Semperit AG Holding / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Vienna, 19 October 2020 Overview

1. Issuer: Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: B&C Privatstiftung

City: Wien

Country: Österreich

4. Name of shareholder(s): B&C Semperit Holding GmbH, B&C Kratos Holding GmbH

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 19.10.2020

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 54.18 % | 0.00 % | 54.18 % | 20 573 434 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 54.18 % | | | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT0000785555_|_______________|_____11_145_917|_______________|_________54.18_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|__________11_145_917___________|____________54.18_%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares | other | | | No. | Name |controlled| held |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. |directly | held | both (%) | | | | | (%) | directly | | |__________|______________________|__________|__________|____(%)____|__________| |____1_____|B&C_Privatstiftung____|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 2 |B&C Holding Österreich| 1 | | | | |__________|GmbH__________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 3 |B&C Industrieholding | 2 | | | | |__________|GmbH__________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |____4_____|B&C_Holding_GmbH______|____3_____|__________|___________|__________| | |B&C | | | | | | 5 |Beteiligungsmanagement| 4 | | | | |__________|GmbH__________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 6 |Austrowaren | 5 | | | | |__________|HandelsgmbH___________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 7 |B&C Kratos Holding | 6 | 4.18 %| | 4.18 %| |__________|GmbH__________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |____8_____|B&C_KB_Holding_GmbH___|____2_____|__________|____50.00_%|___50.00_%| | 9 |B&C Semperit Holding | 8 | 50.00 %| | 50.00 %| |__________|GmbH__________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Other Comments:

[Courtesy translation into English from German original:]

In total 11,145,917 voting rights (corresponding to approximately 54.18% of the share capital and voting rights) in Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding are attributable to B&C Privatstiftung via its indirect subsidiaries B&C Semperit Holding GmbH and B&C Kratos Holding GmbH in accordance with section 133 pt. 4 BörseG (Austrian Stock Exchange Act) 2018.

In the course of an intragroup merger, all assets of the B&C Semperit Holding GmbH shall be transferred to B&C KB Holding GmbH. Upon accomplishment of this merger, the chain of controlled companies will change with regard to the 10,286,718 voting rights (corresponding to approximately 50.00% of the share capital and voting rights) in Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding currently held directly by B&C Semperit Holding GmbH. B&C Semperit Holding GmbH will be deleted with effectiveness of the merger and will no longer have any voting rights in Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding. The voting rights affected by this merger are hereby announced pursuant to section 131 BörseG 2018.

Vienna, 19 October 2020

