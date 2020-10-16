EANS-Voting Rights: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.

1. Issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Acting in concert (Sec. 133 No. 7 BörseG 2018)

_____________________________________________________________________________ |___First_name____|_____Name/Surname_____|________City_________|___Country____| |_________________|B&C_Privatstiftung____|Wien_________________|Österreich____| | |Raiffeisenbankengruppe|Linz |Österreich | |_________________|OÖ_Verbund_eGen_______|_____________________|______________| |Franz____________|Rauch_________________|_____________________|______________| |Christine________|Delacher-Rauch________|_____________________|______________| |Jürgen___________|Rauch_________________|_____________________|______________|

4. Name of shareholder(s): B&C AMAG Holding GmbH, B&C Kratos Holding GmbH, Invest Holding GmbH, Esola Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 14.10.2020

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 73.40 % | 0.00 % | 73.40 % | 35 264 000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 73.33 % | | | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT00000AMAG3_|_______________|_____25_883_540|_______________|_________73.40_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|__________25_883_540___________|____________73.40_%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

___________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares | other | | | No. | Name |controlled| held |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. |directly | held | both (%) | | | | | (%) | directly | | |______|_______________________|__________|__________|____(%)____|__________| |__1___|B&C_Privatstiftung_____|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 2 |B&C Holding Österreich | 1 | | | | |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 3 |B&C Industrieholding | 2 | | | | |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__4___|B&C_Holding_GmbH_______|____3_____|__________|___________|__________| | |B&C | | | | | | 5 |Beteiligungsmanagement | 4 | | | | |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__6___|Austrowaren_HandelsgmbH|____5_____|__________|___________|__________| |__7___|B&C_Kratos_Holding_GmbH|____6_____|____2.71_%|___________|____2.71_%| |__8___|B&C_KB_Holding_GmbH____|____2_____|__________|___________|__________| |__9___|B&C_AMAG_Holding_GmbH__|____8_____|___50.00_%|___________|___50.00_%| | 10 |Raiffeisenbankengruppe | | | | | |______|OÖ_Verbund_eGen________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | | | 11 |Oberösterreich | 10 | | | | |______|Aktiengesellschaft_____|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__12__|Invest_Holding_GmbH____|____11____|___16.50_%|___________|___16.50_%| |__13__|Franz_Rauch____________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 14 |Christine Delacher- | | | | | |______|Rauch__________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__15__|Jürgen_Rauch___________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Esola | | | | | | 16 |Beteiligungsverwaltungs| 13,14,15 | 4.18 %| | 4.18 %| |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Other Comments:

Pursuant to Section 133 (4) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) 2018, a total of 18,588,631 voting rights (corresponding to around 52.71% of the share capital and of the voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG are attributable to B&C Privatstiftung through its indirect subsidiaries B&C AMAG Holding GmbH and B&C Kratos Holding GmbH.

Furthermore, pursuant to Section 133 (1) and (7) BörseG 2018 and on the basis of agreements between B&C Industrieholding GmbH and Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich Aktiengesellschaft and Esola Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH respectively, 7,294,909 voting rights (corresponding to approximately 20.68% of the share capital and of the voting rights) in the issuer are attributable to B&C Privatstiftung. As a consequence, and pursuant to Section 133 BörseG 2018, a total of 25,883,540 voting rights (corresponding to around 73.39% of the share capital and voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG are attributable to B&C Privatstiftung.

As part of an intragroup demerger, the interest in B&C AMAG Holding GmbH was spun off to B&C KB Holding GmbH (formerly B&C LAG Holding GmbH). Due to this demerger, the chain of controlled companies has changed in relation to the 17,632,001 voting rights in AMAG Austria Metall AG directly held by B&C AMAG Holding GmbH (corresponding to approximately 50.00% of the share capital and voting rights).

The total number of shares and voting rights in AMAG is 35,264,000.

issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG

Lamprechtshausenerstraße 61

A-5282 Ranshofen

phone: +43 7722 801 0

FAX: +43 7722 809 498

mail: investorrelations @ amag.at

WWW: www.amag-al4u.com

ISIN: AT00000AMAG3

indexes: ATX GP, VÖNIX, WBI, ATX BI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

