EANS-Adhoc: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Closing of purchase of AXA subsidiaries in Poland, Czech Republic, and Slo-vakian Republic completed

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers
15.10.2020

Vienna - On 7th February 2020, UNIQA signed a purchase agreement with AXA and its subsidiary Société Beaujon for the acquisition of shares in the AXA subsidiaries in Poland, the Czech Republic, and the Slovak Republic. After obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals the acquisition was legally closed today, 15th October 2020, meaning that the shares in these companies are now owned by UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG in return for payment of the agreed purchase price. The integration of the acquired companies into the UNIQA Group will begin immediately.

UNIQA currently expects the solvency capital ratio (SCR) after the transaction is completed to be in the upper part of the communicated target corridor of 155 % to 190 %.

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Media
Gregor Bitschnau
UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Group Communications
+43 (0)1 21175 3440
+43 664 88915564
gregor.bitschnau@uniqa.at

Investor Relations
Michael Oplustil
UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Investor Relations
+43 (0)1 21175 3773
+43 664 88915215
investor.relations@uniqa.at

