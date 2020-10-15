EANS-Adhoc: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Closing of purchase of AXA subsidiaries in Poland, Czech Republic, and Slo-vakian Republic completed
15.10.2020
Vienna - On 7th February 2020, UNIQA signed a purchase agreement with AXA and its subsidiary Société Beaujon for the acquisition of shares in the AXA subsidiaries in Poland, the Czech Republic, and the Slovak Republic. After obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals the acquisition was legally closed today, 15th October 2020, meaning that the shares in these companies are now owned by UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG in return for payment of the agreed purchase price. The integration of the acquired companies into the UNIQA Group will begin immediately.
UNIQA currently expects the solvency capital ratio (SCR) after the transaction is completed to be in the upper part of the communicated target corridor of 155 % to 190 %.
