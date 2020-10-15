EANS-Adhoc: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Closing of purchase of AXA subsidiaries in Poland, Czech Republic, and Slo-vakian Republic completed

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers

15.10.2020

Vienna - On 7th February 2020, UNIQA signed a purchase agreement with AXA and its subsidiary Société Beaujon for the acquisition of shares in the AXA subsidiaries in Poland, the Czech Republic, and the Slovak Republic. After obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals the acquisition was legally closed today, 15th October 2020, meaning that the shares in these companies are now owned by UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG in return for payment of the agreed purchase price. The integration of the acquired companies into the UNIQA Group will begin immediately.

UNIQA currently expects the solvency capital ratio (SCR) after the transaction is completed to be in the upper part of the communicated target corridor of 155 % to 190 %.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: UNIQA Insurance Group AG

Untere Donaustraße 21

A-1029 Wien

phone: 01/211 75-0

FAX:

mail: investor.relations @ uniqa.at

WWW: http://www.uniqagroup.com

ISIN: AT0000821103

indexes: ATX, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/220/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Media

Gregor Bitschnau

UNIQA Insurance Group AG

Group Communications

+43 (0)1 21175 3440

+43 664 88915564

gregor.bitschnau@uniqa.at

Investor Relations

Michael Oplustil

UNIQA Insurance Group AG

Investor Relations

+43 (0)1 21175 3773

+43 664 88915215

investor.relations@uniqa.at