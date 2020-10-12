EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 09.10.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
19.88 180
19.90 117
19.90 114
19.92 113
19.94 2051
19.94 118
19.96 115
19.96 39
19.96 1244
19.96 150
19.96 118
19.96 2041
19.98 400
19.98 400
19.98 1349
19.98 127
19.98 6
19.98 11
19.98 11
19.98 32
19.98 44
19.98 6
19.98 14
19.98 30
19.98 6
19.98 11
19.98 11
19.98 342
19.98 127
19.98 7
19.98 14
19.98 10
19.98 242
19.98 238
19.98 10
19.98 10
19.98 142
19.98 248
19.98 90
19.98 10
19.98 10
19.98 42
19.94 360
19.94 271
19.94 266
19.94 103
19.90 404
19.90 50
19.90 46
19.90 500
19.90 200
19.90 400
19.90 119
19.90 76
19.90 176
19.92 119
19.92 155
19.92 119
19.94 23
19.94 232
19.94 119
19.94 1862
19.84 300
19.84 300
19.84 951
19.84 249
19.84 551
19.84 49
19.84 600
19.94 1050
19.94 651
19.94 30
19.94 117
19.96 2051
19.96 101
19.82 403
19.82 405
19.82 266
19.82 25
19.82 45
19.82 83
19.84 110
19.84 2051
19.86 132
19.86 1051
19.86 527
19.86 318
19.86 584
19.84 190
19.84 646
19.84 21
19.86 117
19.88 1026
19.88 175
19.88 1533
19.88 292
19.82 46
19.82 12
19.82 298
19.82 6
19.86 110
19.86 121
19.86 167
19.88 109
19.88 2051
19.88 1051
19.88 29
19.82 427
19.82 247
19.82 52
19.82 70
19.84 119
19.86 108
19.88 117
19.88 124
19.88 1051
19.88 2051
19.88 634
19.82 3
19.82 206
19.84 4
19.84 748
19.84 6
19.84 33
19.80 39
19.80 63
19.80 1
19.80 230
19.80 99
19.80 99
19.80 97
19.80 202
19.80 128
19.80 132
19.80 132
19.80 94
19.80 106
19.80 1
19.80 5372
19.80 205
total volume: 50000
total price: 994310.72
average price: 19.8862144000000
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
