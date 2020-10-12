EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)

function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 09.10.2020; UTC+02:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

19.88 180

19.90 117

19.90 114

19.92 113

19.94 2051

19.94 118

19.96 115

19.96 39

19.96 1244

19.96 150

19.96 118

19.96 2041

19.98 400

19.98 400

19.98 1349

19.98 127

19.98 6

19.98 11

19.98 11

19.98 32

19.98 44

19.98 6

19.98 14

19.98 30

19.98 6

19.98 11

19.98 11

19.98 342

19.98 127

19.98 7

19.98 14

19.98 10

19.98 242

19.98 238

19.98 10

19.98 10

19.98 142

19.98 248

19.98 90

19.98 10

19.98 10

19.98 42

19.94 360

19.94 271

19.94 266

19.94 103

19.90 404

19.90 50

19.90 46

19.90 500

19.90 200

19.90 400

19.90 119

19.90 76

19.90 176

19.92 119

19.92 155

19.92 119

19.94 23

19.94 232

19.94 119

19.94 1862

19.84 300

19.84 300

19.84 951

19.84 249

19.84 551

19.84 49

19.84 600

19.94 1050

19.94 651

19.94 30

19.94 117

19.96 2051

19.96 101

19.82 403

19.82 405

19.82 266

19.82 25

19.82 45

19.82 83

19.84 110

19.84 2051

19.86 132

19.86 1051

19.86 527

19.86 318

19.86 584

19.84 190

19.84 646

19.84 21

19.86 117

19.88 1026

19.88 175

19.88 1533

19.88 292

19.82 46

19.82 12

19.82 298

19.82 6

19.86 110

19.86 121

19.86 167

19.88 109

19.88 2051

19.88 1051

19.88 29

19.82 427

19.82 247

19.82 52

19.82 70

19.84 119

19.86 108

19.88 117

19.88 124

19.88 1051

19.88 2051

19.88 634

19.82 3

19.82 206

19.84 4

19.84 748

19.84 6

19.84 33

19.80 39

19.80 63

19.80 1

19.80 230

19.80 99

19.80 99

19.80 97

19.80 202

19.80 128

19.80 132

19.80 132

19.80 94

19.80 106

19.80 1

19.80 5372

19.80 205

total volume: 50000

total price: 994310.72

average price: 19.8862144000000

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30

A-1010 Wien

phone: +43(0)50 390-22000

FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000

mail: investor.relations @ vig.com

WWW: www.vig.com

ISIN: AT0000908504

indexes: WBI, ATX, VÖNIX

stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7674/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920

Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920

E-Mail: nina.higatzberger @ vig.com