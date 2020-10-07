EANS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom fully acquires tolltickets.
Vienna - Since 2016, Kapsch TrafficCom has been holding a stake of 65% in tolltickets (Germany). Effective as of October 1, 2020, Kapsch TrafficCom acquired the remaining 35% stake for a low single-digit million price.
Tolltickets is a registered provider of the European Electronic Toll Service (EETS). This service allows the payment of tolls in Europe through a single contractor and with only one on-board unit. Kapsch TrafficCom already markets such devices. Tolltickets is currently working on its certification as an EETS provider with various toll chargers. With its toll services, the company already covers the highway networks in France, Spain and Portugal as well as in Austria, Hungary and Bulgaria.
The full acquisition of tolltickets emphasizes the strategic relevance of the toll service business for Kapsch TrafficCom.
