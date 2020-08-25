EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV issues new hybrid notes with a total volume of EUR 1.25 billion in two tranches

OMV Aktiengesellschaft ("OMV") issues new perpetual, subordinated hybrid notes with a total volume of EUR 1.25 billion in two tranches (Tranche 1: EUR 750 mn; Tranche 2: EUR 500 mn).

Tranche 1 (ISIN: XS2224439385):

The issue price of Tranche 1 of the hybrid notes amounts to 100%. The hybrid notes of Tranche 1 have no maturity date and will bear until but excluding September 1, 2026 (First Reset Date) a fixed interest rate of 2.50% per annum. From the First Reset Date (including) the hybrid notes of Tranche 1 will bear interest per annum at a Reset Interest Rate which is determined according to the relevant 5-year swap rate plus a specified margin, depending on the relevant interest period. OMV may call the hybrid notes of Tranche 1 for redemption for the first timewith effect as of any business day during the period of 90 calendar days up to and including the First Reset Date.

Tranche 2 (ISIN: XS2224439971):

The issue price of Tranche 2 of the hybrid notes amounts to 100%. The hybrid notes of Tranche 2 have no maturity date and will bear until but excluding September 1, 2029 (First Reset Date) a fixed interest rate of 2.875% per annum. From the First Reset Date (including) the hybrid notes of Tranche 2 will bear interest per annum at a Reset Interest Rate which is determined according to the relevant 5-year swap rate plus a specified margin, depending on the relevant interest period. OMV may call the hybrid notes of Tranche 2 for redemption for the first time with effect as of any business day during the period of 90 calendar days up to and including the First Reset Date.

Closing and listing of both tranches of the hybrid notes on the Regulated Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and on the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange are intended to take place on or around September 1,2020.

Any public placement of securities of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in the EEA is solely made on the basis of an exemption to the requirement of a prospectus and subject to the prohibition of a sale or an offer to retail investors in the EEA.

Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to "U.S. persons" absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration under the Securities Act of 1933.

