EANS-Adhoc: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG records impairment of assets by approximately MEUR 20 due to the current environment

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

13.08.2020

Ternitz - 13 August 2020

Operating result in the first half of the year before one-off effects remains positive

Cashflow from operating activities increased

Due to the massive hit to the global economic environment from COVID-19, Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO) has recognized non-cash impairment of assets at subsidiaries in North America. The operating result (EBIT) before one-off effects in the first half of 2020 arrived at MEUR 12 (1-6/ 2019: MEUR 38.9) and was impacted by impairment expenses of approximately MEUR 20, bringing EBIT after one-off effects to MEUR minus 9. Profit after tax was MEUR minus 12 (1-6/2019: MEUR 17.2). Half-year sales came to MEUR 185 (1-6/2019:

MEUR 236.2).

SBO's extremely solid balance sheet remains intact: According to preliminary figures, the equity ratio as of 30 June 2020 stood at 42% (31 December 2019:

42.3%), while net debt went down to MEUR 7 (31 December 2019: MEUR 20.1), and gearing improved to 2% (31 December 2019: 5.4%). Cashflow from operating activities rose to MEUR 50 in the first half of the year (1-6/2019: MEUR 38.2).

The half-year figures for 2020 are preliminary and rounded. As announced, SBO's final half-year results will be published on 27 August 2020.

