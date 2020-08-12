Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

International Endesa B.V. (IE BV) publishes interim financial statements 2020

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - International Endesa B.V. (IE BV) has published its 2020 interim financial statements for the period ended on June 30, 2020. During first half of 2020, IE BV obtained a net loss of 0,1 MM Euros, mainly due to its ordinary operational activities. The Company performed the management and administration activities on its financial assets and liabilities, including MTN Programme, intercompany loans, credit lines and financial derivatives. The interim financial statements, for the period ended on June 30, 2020 can be viewed and downloaded at the following links:

Spanish: https://www.endesa.com/es/accionistas-e-inversores/informacion-economica/estados-financieros-de-endesa-international-bv

English: https://www.endesa.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/financial-information/financial-statements-of-endesa-international-bv

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Contact:
Francesco Lato
International Endesa B.V.
Herengracht 471
1017 BS Amsterdam
The Netherlands
francesco.lato@enel.com

Tel: +31 (0)20 521 8787

Fax: +31 (0)20 521 8799

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | PRN0005

Deutsche Regierung setzt ...

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: