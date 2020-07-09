EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams announces successful closing of the OSRAM acquisition, aims to create a global leader in sensor solutions and photonics

Holding 69% of OSRAM shares after closing, ams welcomes OSRAM employees worldwide and looks forward to starting the successful integration

09.07.2020

Premstaetten - Premstaetten, Austria (9 July 2020) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces the successful closing of the OSRAM Licht AG (OSRAM) acquisition. The takeover offer has been fully settled today and the offer price paid to the holders of the tendered shares.

Alexander Everke, CEO of ams, commented, "We are proud to have successfully closed the acquisition of OSRAM as expected. Today is a vital milestone on our path to combine ams and OSRAM into a worldwide leader in sensor solutions and photonics. Together we will be able to offer customers exciting new products and solutions driving innovation in optical technologies.

Firmly rooted in Europe, we will leverage the strong technology, IP and market position of OSRAM in combination with ams and are convinced of our potential to become a world leader in the optical space. As global ams team, we would like to welcome the OSRAM employees worldwide and look forward to starting the successful integration of the two companies."

Following the closing, ams holds 69% of all shares in OSRAM (excluding treasury shares) on the basis of the takeover offer and additional purchases equivalent to a transaction value of around EUR 2.7 billion. As the majority shareholder of OSRAM, ams expects to gain representation on the Supervisory Board of OSRAM based on its shareholding shortly. ams will announce further steps towards the integration of the two companies in due course.

