EANS-General Meeting: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting

General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

03.07.2020

AGRANA Annual General Meeting votes for a dividend of EUR0.77

The 33rd Ordinary Annual General Meeting of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG today voted to pay out a dividend for the 2019|20 financial year in the amount of EUR0.77 per share (prior year dividend: EUR1.00 per share).

"In line with our transparent dividend policy, we also wish to pay shareholders a respectable dividend this year. This is based on the earnings, cash flow and the gearing of the Group as well as upholding a solid balance sheet structure and takes into account current events and the anticipated future development of business," stressed Johann Marihart, CEO of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG.

The Annual General Meeting also discharged the members of the Management Board, Johann Marihart (CEO), Stephan Büttner, Fritz Gattermayer, Norbert Harringer and Thomas Kölbl, as well as the members of the Supervisory Board, from their respective responsibilities for the 2019|20 financial year. In addition and in response to the departure of Wolfgang Heer, Andrea Gritsch, an attorney at WOLF THEISS Rechtsanwälte GmbH & Co KG, was voted onto the Supervisory Board.

The Annual General Meeting also appointed PwC Wirtschaftsprüfung GmbH, Vienna, to act as the auditor for the 2020|21 financial year.

This press release is available in both German and English at www.agrana.com [http://www.agrana.com/].

